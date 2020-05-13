This story is part of our Senior Spotlight series where the Chieftain will collect stories from every local spring team’s seniors in order to recognize their hard work despite a canceled season from the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Remind” application East High School coach Andy Tafoya used this season was a sad reminder of the expectations the program had and what might have been.

Not only did 10 seniors miss out on the 2020 season for the East girls soccer team, but Tafoya was more than prepared to make his varsity coaching debut.

Then, the coronavirus pandemic hit.

“I have all the girls on Remind this year,” said Tafoya, who teaches math at East. “We were pushing 50 girls and I have the names on my phone and I never deleted them. It’s depressing, saddening when you have a pop-up on your phone with JV and varsity games and it reminds me what could have been.”

Tafoya said he sent out regrets about the season and a myriad of seniors, many who were going to have an opportunity to letter who hadn’t lettered before.

Those seniors included: Arlett Adame, Hailey Alzate, Casondra Areola-Pena, Emilee Chavez, Krystal Chavez, Alejandra Flores, Aja Jaquez, Paola Michel-Flores, Cidonia Ponce and Evelin Valdez.

“We were undefeated this year,” Tafoya quipped. “The day of our first game was when the word came out that all the games were canceled.”

Tafoya had everything in place for a successful season. He had a bunch of seniors, had a new paid assistant and two volunteers assistant, a trainer and a couple of Colorado State University-Pueblo players who were going to be “guest” coaches for a day.

“Last year our JV team had its best season ever at 11-4,” Tafoya said. “They were up mentally going into the season. Those girls taking varsity spots were pumped. It’s so sad.

“It was kind of like icing without the cake. Now, we don’t even have the cake.”

Jaquez, selected as one of three seniors captains for this season, was more than ready for her final season.

“I had been preparing for my senior season since my junior year ended,” Jaquez said. “I was voted captain and it was the hardest I ever worked. I even took my ball to school.

“The day of our first game when everything was canceled it was a joke.”

Jaquez was positive the Eagles were going to have a breakout season.

“We had a lot of seniors who were going to play their first year and everyone was excited,” she said. “I knew this year we were going to be pretty good. I was excited to see how we were going to do. It definitely was going to be a breakout year for East.”

Instead of sulking over the season, Jaquez is making plans for her future. She received a scholarship to play women’s soccer at Trinidad State Junior College and is planning on majoring in business management.

“I work at Sonic so I can bring in some cash,” she said. “I’m going to go to Trinidad State to play soccer and follow the dream.”

