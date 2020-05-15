This story is part of our Senior Spotlight series where the Chieftain will collect stories from every local spring team’s seniors in order to recognize their hard work despite a canceled season from the coronavirus pandemic.

A program that had turned its fortunes around was prepared to have a great season this spring.

Loaded with 10 seniors, the Central High School girls soccer team was bracing for success before the coronavirus pandemic hit, ending their hopes and dreams.

“We had three girls who had club experience and a group of girls who had been together since they were freshmen,” second-year coach Perry Gridley said. “They were looking forward to having a winning season. That was the goal.”

The Wildcats were 6-9 last season and winning was becoming a habit for a program that previously won one or two games a season. Gridley was hoping to keep that momentum going.

With 10 seniors on the roster, including three senior captains who had experience playing club soccer, the sky was the limit for the Central program.

The 10 seniors included: captains Gabriella Quintana, Abigail Gridley, Makira Ybarra and Julie Estrada, Monet Breyfogle, Rylynn Rodriguez, Citalli Ledesma, Jocelyn Marquez, Shandiin Valdez and Emerald Ramos.

Included in the seniors who missed out on their season was Gridley’s daughter, Abby Gridley, who had been Central’s No. 1 tennis player and opted to give up that sport to concentrate on soccer.

“I was just going to play soccer,” Abby Gridley said. “I was really bummed because we actually had some good freshmen coming in and some seniors coming out. We bonded well together and I was really looking forward to the season.”

Gridley, who is headed to Western Colorado in Gunnison in the fall to study business administration, said she relishes her athletic career at Central as a three-sport athlete. She also played basketball.

“I was in shock when all the happened and really couldn’t believe it actually happened,” she said. “Your senior season is something to look forward to and I just made the best of everything that I could.

“I might play club soccer at Western but I’m going to concentrate on my studies,” she said. “It was so much fun playing with the girls I got to play with at Central. I love Central and the girls soccer program.”

The focus of having a successful season started in the offseason.

“We had some winter practices and this group of seniors played some 3v3 and 5v5 during the summer and winter,” coach Gridley said. “They were focusing on a good season and the seniors were really ready to get after it.”

Coach Gridley talked about how the season came to a sudden end.

“We had just got uniforms and had pictures on that Thursday,” he said. “Our first game was supposed to be on that Friday when we were informed the season wasn’t going to happen.”

He said he’s been trying to plan a way to honor his senior and the rest of the team.

“We want to try and have an end-of-season banquet for everybody,” Gridley said. “I don’t know how to do that. We keep getting instructions that prevents that. We’re trying to figure out what we can do get everyone together.”

The Central High School girls soccer captains for the 2020 season included (left to right): Gabby Quintana, Mary Sanchez, Abby Gridley and Makira Ybarra. [Courtesy photo/Perry Gridley]