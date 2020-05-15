For the first time in four decades, the annual Tony Andenucio Memorial Baseball Tournament won’t be played this summer in Pueblo.

Considered one of the top high school tournaments in the country, the tournament has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Joe Andencuio, the son of the Tony Andenucio, has been the tournament director of the four-day tournament at the Runyon Field Sports Complex for decades. As expected, he’s devastated but understands what has to be done.

“The safety issue is first and foremost in all of this,” Andenucio said. “To bring people from out of state in here, it’s risky anytime. This year you just don’t know. Even though we’ve communicated with these folks, we don’t know how they are feeling about it.

“The only way 100 percent we are safe with this is to wait until next year. There are too many what ifs and with that in mind the common sense thing is pulling the trigger now. Hopefully it gives these guys (teams) an opportunity if they have a summer season to find some people to play and fill that weekend.”

Andenucio believes he’s making the right call.

“It’s the right thing to do,” he said. “You can’t try to make something out of it when you just don’t know and what kind of restrictions there will be in place at that time.

“With that in mind, we need to protect everybody and just need to wait until next year when times are better.”

The 12 teams were scheduled to play five games in three days at Hobbs and Andenucio fields June 18-21 before squaring off on Father’s Day. The top teams play in the semifinals on Sunday and winners move on to the championship at 7 p.m. Sunday night.

“If you did get (the teams) here and one kid gets sick, everybody has to go and quarantine. It’s too risky,” Andenucio said.

“Why would we want to have an incident? If there was a chance things were going to be fine, I would have waited another week or two. I don’t foresee that happening. I hope I’m wrong. For the good of the cause, we want to keep everybody safe and wish everybody well.”

