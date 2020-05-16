This story is part of our Senior Spotlight series where the Chieftain will collect stories from every local spring team’s seniors in order to recognize their hard work despite a canceled season from the coronavirus pandemic.

Being the coach’s kid isn’t a position that one might think it’s cracked up to be.

Other players leave a game or practice and go home to relax and take their mind off of the grind.

Meanwhile, the coach’s kid still hears about the team from their parent on the drive home and potentially even more while sitting down for dinner.

The balance between life and sport is a tough one to manage, but the father-daughter, coach-player duo of Jeff and Peyton Sterling on the Centennial High School girls soccer team was often able to find that difficult middle ground.

And both were excited for one final ride together through Peyton’s senior high school soccer season.

"After a bad game, other people got to go home and kind of forget about it, but then my dad and I would discuss it," Peyton said. "We’ve had our moments for sure, but we always got over it and we were good the next day.

"I wanted to have one last season because this is our thing that we share together."

Of course the two didn’t get that last season together in 2020 as the spring sports calendar was wiped clean due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Peyton decided she doesn’t want to play soccer at the collegiate level, a choice Jeff is proud to see his daughter make on her own and decide for herself.

But after coaching his daughter since she was 5-years-old, Jeff certainly feels the sting of missing this last season.

"From a coach/dad perspective, I was really looking forward to this year because obviously she’s a quality player and she’s a great kid, so I was looking for that one last season where we could go out having a good time and enjoying ourselves," Jeff said. "She’s fantastic and she’s going to do great things in her life."

When it came to the seniors though, all of them felt like daughters in a way to Jeff as he coached several of them since they were little.

The five other seniors are Rachel Baird, Allyson Sparks, Monique Neighbours, Neveah Martinez and Maricela Rios.

"It’s not just a coach-player relationship, I consider myself friends with them," Jeff said. "Sparky (Sparks) comes to my room three times a day, she’s constantly coming in to say hello and you miss that."

Sparks was named Ms. C this year, an honor given out to the top male and female student-athlete each year at Centennial.

She’s signed to play soccer next year for CSU-Pueblo after helping her senior class dominate the past three years.

The Bulldogs 2020 class went undefeated in league play during their three seasons and outscored league opponents 101-3.

"I grew up playing with a majority of these girls, I’ve known them my whole life and they are pretty much like a second family to me," Peyton said. "It’s definitely been hard not seeing them everyday.

"We’ve always been a positive group and cared for one another no matter what happened on the field."

The group helped build that positivity during their freshman year when the Bulldogs hit the road to take on Glenwood Springs in the state tournament.

Peyton recalls getting out of class that day after taking a test and walking outside to see a party bus replacing the normal school bus they took for road games.

"We made it to Glenwood and played for a half, but then it got rained out for two hours," Peyton said. "We didn’t get home until like 1 in the morning, but I got to spend it with all of my friends and it was just great, it’s probably one of my favorite memories."

The Bulldogs won that first round game 3-2 behind a second half comeback, displaying the continued success Jeff has built in the soccer programs at Centennial.

But no matter what happens on the field, the memories Jeff hopes to hold on to forever are the ones with his daughter that he had a front row seat to.

"I have to admit, there’s not a practice that would go by that I wouldn’t look to see where’s Peyton, where’s my kid," Jeff said. "She would come through the gate just like it was when she was 6 or 7-years-old coming up to the field at Centennial for club practice.

"Here she would come up through the gate, up the hill, put her bag down and come give me a hug when she was 5- or 6-years-old. That doesn’t happen when you’re 16 or 17 anymore but still the same concept.

"Those are memories that hopefully I’ll have forever."

