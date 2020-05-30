The La Junta Tribune-Democrat will re-visit some memorable sports moments from the past.

Today, we visit March 2002 as the Cheraw Wolverines won the second of two straight Class 1A boys basketball state championships.

*****

By Christopher Kolomitz

La Junta Tribune-Democrat archives

PUEBLO - Twice is nice for the Cheraw Wolverines.

After winning its first title last season with a 25-0 record, Cheraw added another golden ball to its trophy case with a 65-37 thumping of district rival Granada in Saturday's (March 16) 1A championship game. The Wolverines closed out the year with a 24-1 record.

Counting the three titles that the Lady Wolverines won from 1998-2000 and the two for the boys, it's five gold balls in five years for the purple and white.

"We wanted to repeat and go out there and give it our best try," commented Cheraw standout Steve Martin.

Try they did.

Cheraw held its opposition to just 35 points per game this season and it averaged 67. Its only loss of the year came to 2A Eads. The Wolverines walked over Aguilar in the first round 82-38 and clamped down on Flagler and held the Tigers to just 18 points in the semifinal game.

Over two games, Cheraw outscored its opposition 37-11 in the first quarter. Saturday (March 16) the Wolverines jumped out 11-0 before Granada could score and on Friday (March 15) they led 12-0 during the first.

With those early leads taking away any advantage, Cheraw turned up the defense a notch, fed Martin inside and knocked down open shots.

"Every day we worked on defense," said senior Ben Froese. "Defense was our main thing this year."

"I think that we control the ball better when we have a lead," said coach Rick Lovato Sr. "We played one game at a time."

Thanks to a Granada upset over Elbert, Cheraw had its way with the Bobcats for the third time this season. The Bobcats hit 17 3-pointers against the bigger Elbert Bulldogs and were on a roll.

"The way they shot, we knew we would have to step it up, said the elder Froese. "This is amazing. We knew we had a chance."

Although they did hit five 3-pointers, Granada never had an answer for the 6-4 Martin inside. A rebound here. A block three combined with a drop step move over a defender showed why Martin was named 1A Player of the Year.

"This is a reflection of the team," said Martin. "We all worked hard and when the team does well that's when the individual accolades come."

Martin scored eight first-quarter points and ended the night with 19. Andrew Froese scored 11 and Chance Wall added an extra punch with 13.

"I just wanted to get some points on the board early," said Martin. "We knew we had to come out and get a jump on them."

That is the complement for Steve," said Lovato of the award Martin received for the second year in a row.

"In small schools, I think, you can have really good athletes," continued Lovato. "In Cheraw, we have about eight or nine guys that are specific players. Each guy can help the other."

Wall and Josh Swanson hit back-to-back 3-pointers at the end of the first quarter giving Cheraw a 21-5 lead. In the second Ben Froese cracked the 30 mark and the Bobcats made a little run near the end of the half when the score was 34-18.

Martin had 12 first-half rebounds and the Wolverines put the icing on the cake in the second half when they opened with a 12-2 run. Lovato played the bench for the last few minutes of the third with Jesse Crowder getting into the book with a three that made the score 49-22. Crowder added another trey to end the quarter.

Following a fourth quarter that saw Lovato play more of his bench, the Cheraw community greeted the players off the court in a tradition that is becoming habit.

"We almost live together," said Lovato. "I see them more hours than their parents. It's been enjoyable."

Cheraw 65, Granada 37

Granada - Hoefler 10, Jiminez 5, Duarte 2, Gallegos 6, Grasmick 8, Balderama 6. Totals 15 2-10 37. 3-point goals - Hoefler 3, Jiminez 1, Grasmick 1. Fouls 9.

Cheraw - Crowder 6, B. Froese 4, A. Froese 11, J. Froese 5, Martin 19, Wyckoff 4, Wall 13, J. Swanson 3. Totals 25 5-8 65. 3-point goals - Crowder 2, Wall 2, A. Froese 1, J. Froese 1, J. Swanson 1. Fouls 15.

Cheraw 41, Flagler 18

Flagler - Arensdorf 5, Einspahr 2, Michal 6, Saffer 1, Hill 4. Totals 6 5-10 18. 3-point goals - Arensdorf 1. Fouls 14,

Cheraw - Swanson 2, A. Froese 5, J. Froese 6, Martin 18, Wyckoff 3, Wall 7. Totals 17 4-11 41. 3-point goals A. Froese 1, J. Froese 1. Fouls 11.

*****

