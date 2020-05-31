On May 14, the Colorado High School Activities Association announced it was lifting the moratorium on in-person contact for coaches and student-athletes across the state starting on June 1.

Lifting the ban allowed for individual school districts to make their own call on physical contact.

Both Pueblo School District 60 and 70 decided to extend their moratorium until July 1.

“Right now our decision is that (coaches) can contact kids and give them a workout virtually, but no physical contact as far as leading them anywhere or doing any kind of drills,” D60 athletic director Rick Macias said. “We’re hoping to stay with that until July 1 and if the health department allows us, we’ll start practicing and start doing some summer workouts.”

D70 athletic director Cherie Toussaint confirmed they are also extending the moratorium on in-person contact until July 1.

However, both Toussaint and Macias acknowledge that the situation could change week to week, meaning the ban could be lifted earlier if the health department agrees that it could be done.

“We are looking at it week to week and we’ll review it every week and make changes as needed based on the state and the health department mandates that they give us,” Toussaint said. “It’s essentially the same across the state.”

Many school districts have also decided to extend the ban on no physical contact, including Jefferson County which pushed theirs back to July 30.

As for Pueblo, potentially missing the month of June means missing out on what South High School football coach Ryan Goddard describes as “one of the most exciting times of the year.”

“Seeing your guys stepping up as leaders and getting together as a team for the first time,” Goddard described as what a normal June looks like. “Starting to work out and do 7-on-7 and all of that stuff. That’s what it normally looks like, but it’s far from that right now.”

Last fall, Pueblo County volleyball posted the best season the program has had in school history by capturing the No. 1 overall seed for the Class 4A state tournament.

The season all began during summer camps in mid-June and open gyms beginning at the start of the month.

“I had plans for what we kind of did last year, I was going to have an out-of-state coach come in and do a satellite camp in mid-June, we started with some open gyms before that,” Hornets coach Cherl Sherwood said. “But now I don’t know if we’re going to be able to have that.”

For volleyball, Sherwood described that June is usually the time for her players to pursue basketball and July is the bigger start to volleyball training, so missing June might not have too large of an effect.

As for football, Goddard said him and his staff are going to be handing out workouts on June 8 and trying to do everything they can virtually.

“They’ll be given a workout and a lot of these guys are working out with different trainers and stuff too so they’re getting some exposure to weights,” Goddard said. “We’ll try to get some position meetings going with our guys just so we can think about something outside of what’s going on immediately in our lives and start planning for the future.”

One important piece to keep in mind for Goddard is keeping competitive balance as some school districts could receive more time to train in-person than others.

Sherwood acknowledged that coaches can give virtual workouts, but without contact, it’s hard to make sure student-athletes are following through with the training.

The CHSAA has created a “Resocialization to Activities” task force to try and come up with solutions for high school athletics in the age of the coronavirus.

Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green said that when it comes to state and federal guidelines, not all sports are equal when it comes to starting them on time in the fall.

Team sports, especially football with the large rosters they naturally have, could potentially see seasons on hold until guidelines from health departments can be met.

“I think we have to do what is in the best interest for our kids and our coaches and our communities,” Goddard said. “You only get one senior year, one opportunity with the team that you’re on so those things would be tough, hopefully we don’t have to go down that path that winter and spring sports did.

“At the end of the day, you do the things that you’re allowed to do and focus on things that you can control. If someone makes that decision (to delay the season) we’ll make the accommodations and adapt.”

Rolling with the punches is about all coaches and fall student-athletes can do as more information is released week to week.

“The one good thing about all of this is everybody’s in the same boat,” Sherwood said. “We’re not the only ones who’ve been in a standstill for the last three months.

“Everybody is in the same boat here.”

