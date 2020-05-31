The prospects of a solid season were in place for the Pueblo County High School baseball team. With four seniors ready to lead the way, the Hornets were prepared to make a run in the South-Central League and try to qualify for the Class 4A state tournament.

The coronavirus pandemic had other ideas.

Just prior to the season, spring sports were shut down entirely, leaving third-year coach Matt Eads and his squad on the outside looking in.

“I felt like w e were going to be able to make some noise,” Eads said. “It was such a tough break. Baseball is small potatoes in the grand scheme of things.

“I feel for those guys who put in four hard years and were left on the sideline.”

The four seniors who missed out on their final season included Reese Bucciarelli, Brandon Clift, Luke Kuhn and Darian Torres.

Clift was going to be one of the main pitchers for the Hornets and was prepared to make his varsity debut.

Kuhn was penciled in to play right field, Bucciarelli was a utility man who played shortstop and outfield and Torres was a middle infielder who could handle either shortstop or second base.

“Clift was going to pitch for us and would have done some DH stuff,” Eads said. He worked really hard to become a pitcher and was going to be in the mix on the mound.

“The other three would have started, Luke in right field, Bucciarelli was so versatile and would have played third, first or left field. And Torres would play middle infield, either second and short depending on our pitching situation.”

Clift admitted this past spring was going to be his big shot.

“I had suited up varsity and played only one inning my junior year,” Clift said. “Hopefully, this would have been my year. But it was all stripped away without any say.

“There was a little hope at the beginning (of the pandemic). But as the days went on I started to lose hope.”

In the meantime, Clift said he worked hard getting through the rest of his schooling. And he’s been working and fishing.

In fact, he said he’s likely going to go to Colorado State University-Pueblo and major in wildlife managment.

“We did a little parade thing,” he said. “Our seniors are really spread out but we went to their houses and gave them a gift.”

