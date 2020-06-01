The Ace of Spades Riding and Roping Club hosted its first gymkhana of the season Thursday at the La Junta Kids Rodeo grounds.

The contestants were divided into four age groups. The tiny tots are for participants five and younger, J1 from ages 6-9, juniors from ages 10-13, and seniors ages 14-18.

In the senior boys division, there were three different winners. Tucker Rader won barrel racing in 21.15 seconds, Evan Bottini won flag racing in 8.84, and Kaden Maes won pole bending in 30.18.

There were no successful runs in goat tying.

There were four different winners in the senior girls. Dray Hall was the barrel racing champion in 18.62, Abby Provost win flag racing in 9.55, Paige Eaks took goat tying in 8.74, and Emilee Carroll was the winner in pole bending in 22.02.

Maverick Barratt won two events in the junior boys division. He won goat tying in 16.34 and pole bending in 33.05. He also placed third in flag racing in 11.93 and fourth in barrel racing in 23.15.

Other junior boys winners included Grayson Bottini, who won barrel racing in 19.36, and Tim Provost, who won flag racing in 9.83.

The junior girls division events were won by four different competitors. Jerni Hall won barrel racing in 18.48, Hannah Bender won flag racing in 9.84, Delaney Bond won goat tying in 9.28, and Haylee Lewis won pole bending in 24.81.

Ian Crouch won two event in the J1 boys age group, taking barrel racing in 27.03 and goat tying in 15.56. He was also second in flag racing in 17.62 and third in pole bending in 49.18.

The other J1 boys champions were Spencer Mosher in flag racing in 15.56, and Grayson Bottini in pole bending in 33.08.

Trinity Ortiz won three of the four events in the J1 girls division. She won the flag race in 10.33, goat tying in 16.30 and pole bending in 23.50. She also took second in barrel racing in 18.48.

Bristyl Barratt won the barrel race in 17.86.

Two participants won two events in the tiny tot division.

Ryata Stoker as the barrel racing champion in 34.50 and she also won goat tying in 13.96. Kaycee Ortiz won the flag race in an even 10 seconds, and she also took pole bending in 38.15.

In the roping events, Jace Hall won the senior breakaway roping in 2.43 seconds, while Trinity Ortiz won the juniors/J1 division in 9.22.

Javen Hall and Dray Hall won the dally ribbon roping in 9.30, and Javen Hall and his adult partner won team roping in 7.28.

khamrick@ljtdmail.com