The opportunity to reach youngsters during the coronavirus pandemic has been difficult for organizations like the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

No problem.

With the help of volunteer assistant Erik Bohl, FCA will go virtual with it sports camps.

The camps will be available on the FCA Facebook site starting Monday and running through June 11.

Sports the FCA camps offer include baseball/softball, basketball, cheerleading, football, tennis, track and field, volleyball and possibly karate and soccer. Coaches and directors from each sport will provide clips that include drills and Bible verses.

There will be new sports offered each day at 7 a.m. and the site will be available all through the summer.

Monday, the camp will be held online with a who’s who of Pueblo athletic leaders taking turns with presentations that will touch the youth all over the country.

The lineup of volunteer speakers, in part, includes FCA Board Director Kirk Kochenberger, Pueblo FCA Director Tim Brotherton, Dan and Mike DeRose, Colorado State University-Pueblo head football coach John Wristen and assistant coach Chris Simonton along with Colorado Springs FCA camps director Tom Dorman.

Dave Feamster of Little Caesar’s Pizza is the sponsor.

“Erik (Bohl) really cast the vision for this thing,” Brotherton said. “And (former Air Force Academy football coach) Fisher DeBerry is scheduled to send us a message we will put online before the camp starts on Monday.

“We don’t know exactly what it’s going to look like. We’re really hoping we will have 1,000 kids going through these camps and maybe it will take a little sting out of being hunkered down during this time.”

Brotherton added that it’s all about having fun and passing on the message of FCA.

“We’e going to try and have some fun,” he said. “Dave Feamster will supply pizza and drink coupons to the first kids who send videos. We’re going to give some incentives to go online and participate in our camps.

“For all these people to come together and supply clips and support us has been unbelievable.”

