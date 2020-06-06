DENVER — Protests for racial equality and police reform continued Saturday in Denver, this time with the support of many Denver Broncos players and coaches and thousands of others gathered at the capitol building.

Broncos players like Von Miller, Justin Simmons and Alexander Johnson took turns speaking in front of the crowd about what they have witnessed and used their platform to promote the protesters’ message in the wake of George Floyd’s death, who was killed while in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.

“We have to use our moral compass to make decisions on what is right,” Miller said to the protesters in Civic Center Park. “It’s 2020. Muhammad Ali, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jim Brown and we’re still fighting this fight. It’s up to us to keep it going.”

Von Miller speaks at the #protest in Denver pic.twitter.com/qJcqpYswfc

— Austin J. White (@ajw_sports) June 6, 2020

After players were done speaking in Civic Center Park, the protesters marched through the downtown neighborhood south of the 16th Street mall and eventually made their way to the Denver Center for Performing Arts.

Once there, every protester took an 8-minute, 46-second moment of silence to recognize Floyd’s death. The time represents how long former officer Derek Chauvin left his knee on Floyd’s neck while holding him in custody.

Protest leaders also made sure to acknowledge the black women in the crowd and recognize their fight for equality in the movement, especially after the death of Breonna Taylor on March 13 when she was fatally shot by Louisville police.

Johnson said most of his beliefs come from a special woman in his life, and that he took to the streets alongside protesters to set an example for the most important girl in his life now.

“One of the biggest reasons it touched my heart so much is because I just had a baby girl,” said the Broncos linebacker. “My mama raised me to love all, be kind to all, no hate in our heart. She always taught me the color of my skin meant I’d be treated differently or stuff happened to me differently.

“I’ve had a blessed life and I’m still having a blessed life, but I don’t want my baby girl to have to worry about the color of her skin.”

Friday, the NFL acknowledged via social media that it was wrong for not listening to players who protested racial injustice and pledged to help fight for the cause moving forward.

Seeing a nation and thousands in Denver stand up to help the black community is what led many Broncos players to attend Saturday’s protest. It was a welcome sight for Simmons.

But Simmons said the fight for change doesn’t stop at walking through streets and holding signs. He was adamant that it also demands concrete change.

“As encouraging as it is though, hopefully with this momentum we can affect positive change because it’s never had this type of atmosphere with so much support,” Simmons said. “The support means absolutely nothing if we can’t get change out of it.”

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio also attended the protests after his comments Tuesday where he suggested that the NFL doesn’t have a racism problem.

Fangio issued an apology Wednesday saying that while he himself hasn’t experienced racism in the NFL, he understands many others have a different perspective.

“After reflecting on my comments yesterday and listening to the players this morning, I realize what I said regarding racism and discrimination in the NFL was wrong."



A statement from Head Coach Vic Fangio: pic.twitter.com/5yNNDn9VzY

— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) June 3, 2020

While players might not have agreed with Fangio’s comments, Johnson acknowledges his coach’s chance to grow and praised CEO Joe Ellis for trying to rally the team together in conversation.

“Anybody who has family, I’ve learned, you’re going to have conflict inside your family, but when you’re able to sit down and talk with each other and understand where we’re coming from, you can grow and build from that and that’s what we did,” Johnson said. “Joe Ellis brought us together as a unit and talked about the issues going on right now.”

Conversation and education are a couple of ways the protesters and Broncos players stated they believe can create real change.

“I think the most important thing we can do is educate ourselves, there’s a lot of things I can still learn, that I need to learn and that I’ve been learning,” Simmons said. “I watched the (Netflix) documentary ‘13th’ and it’s amazing to me that 97 percent of our prison system and things of that nature are people who took plea deals and they may not have even committed the crime.”

As the conversations and education continue across Denver and the entire country, Johnson and Simmons plan to continue to use their platforms to promote racial justice anyway they can.

The two Broncos also said they hope Saturday’s demonstration leaves a lasting impression.

“I see people of all different walks of life out here walking together just for the fact of basic humanity,” Johnson said. “It’s lovely to see everybody from different cultures standing up to get that right and stop the injustice that is going on in this world.”

Chieftain sports reporter Austin White can be reached by email at awhite@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/ajw_sports. Help support local journalism with a subscription to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow.