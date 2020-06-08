The Ace of Spades Riding and Roping Club hosted its second gymkhana of the summer last Thursday at the La Junta Kids Rodeo grounds.

Four individuals dominated their riding events in their respective age divisions.

In the senior boys division, Tucker Rader won three of the four events. He won barrel racing in 22.15 seconds, the flag race in 10.50, and goat tying in 16.11.

Jaydon Warnke was the senior boys pole bending winner as he ran the course in 25.95 seconds.

Graeson Bottini won three of the four events in the junior boys age group. He won the barrel race in 19.61 seconds, the flag race in an even nine seconds and pole bending in 12.48. He did not enter the goat tying competition.

Maverick Barratt was the goat tying champion in 12.56 seconds.

Barratt's sister, Bristyl, won three of the J1 girls events. She won the barrel race in 17.55, the flag race in 11.36 and goat tying in 9.92. She was second in pole bending in 26.04, finishing less than a second behind Rhya Stoker, who had a time of 25.06.

Kaycee Ortiz took three of four events in the tiny tots division. She won barrel racing in 27.43, the flag race in 10.75, and goat tying in 21.13. She placed second in pole bending in 42.46 seconds.

Ryata Stoker was the tiny tot pole bending winner in 41.66.

Ashton Elliott won two events in the senior girls division. She won the flag race in 8.65 seconds and goat tying in 9.02. She also took second in pole bending in 24.36 seconds and fourth in barrel racing in 20.53.

The other two senior girls winners were Dray Hall, who won the barrel race in 19.42, and Brooke Thompson, who won pole bending in 23.58.

Jerni Hall took two events in the junior girls. She was the barrel racing champion in 18.62, and she also won pole bending in 23.31. She also took second in flag racing in 10.68.

The other two junior girls winners were Caitlin Provost, who won the flag race in an even nine seconds and Emma Pachak, who won goat tying in 12.93.

Ian Crouch won two events in the J1 boys division. He won barrel racing in 24.84 and pole bending in 33.12. He also placed second in flag racing in 12.95 seconds.

Haze Hall won the flag race in 12.52 seconds.

There were no times in the J1 boys goat tying.

Javen Hall won two roping events. He took the senior breakaway roping in 4.10 seconds and he and his adult partner won team roping in 6.17 seconds.

Jace Hall and Dray Hall won the dally ribbon roping in 8.53 seconds.

Jace Hall and Dray Hall won the dally ribbon roping in 8.53 seconds.