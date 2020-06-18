The following is the first in a series of stories looking back at the individual and state champions at Pueblo West High School since the school’s inception in 1997

Nick Padilla dn Craig Maurello will go down in history as Pueblo West High School’s first state champions.

In 2004, Padilla and Maurello brought home Class 4A state wrestling titles with Padilla claiming the 152-pound championship just before Maurello followed suit at 160-pounds.

“I have been dreaming about the moment I would be a state champion since I was 6-years-old,” Padilla told the Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 22, 2004, moments after winning the first state title since Pueblo West opened in 1997.

Maurello, too, told the Chieftain, he had a similar dream.

“Ever since I started wrestling when I was 5-years-old, I wanted to be a state champion,” he said. “That was my dream.”

Padilla defeated Widefield’s Brandon Knight via a 10-7 decision at the Pepsi Center that Saturday night 16 years ago.

A week earlier, Knight defeated Padilla in the Region 4 championship, adding a sense of revenge to the win.

Padilla’s victory was surprising to everyone but him, he said.

“No one gave me a chance to do much of anything at this tournament; I was an underdog,” Padilla said. “Thanks to all of the advice I got from my coaches and my family, I was able to pull this win out.”

Maurello defeated Delta’s Tyler Morfitt 6-4 to win the 160-pound title one match after his teammate won, marking the school’s second state title.

For Maurello, the win was electrifying.

He quickly reflected on his accomplishment post-match.

“This is the greatest feeling I have ever had in my life so far,” he told the Chieftain. “I can’t describe how good this feels.”

Maurello’s road to the title went through eventual two-time state champion Sonny Yohn from Alaomsa.

Maurello defeated Yohn 9-2 in the region title a week earlier to reach state.

Pueblo West finished eighth at the regional tournament. The only other Pueblo West qualifier was 140-pounder Nick Ross. Ross finished second at regionals, and went on to win a state title in 2005.

Earning the school’s first two state titles paved the way for Pueblo West’s wrestling future.

Ross would win a title in 2005 and then 12-years-later, Weston Hunt would win another state wrestling title.

Pueblo West has been a top-10 finisher as a team at state for most of the last half-decade.

Then head coach Shawn Brewer knew what those wins meant for the team going forward in 2004.

“This is just a solid gold feeling,” he told The Pueblo Chieftain then. “This is a great, great night for our program.”

You can reach Luke Lyons, associate editor of The Pueblo West View at LLyons@chieftain.com or by searching @luke_lyons14 on Twitter. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow.