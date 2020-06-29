The Ace of Spades Riding and Roping Club hosted its fourth gymkhana of the season Thursday at the La Junta Kids Rodeo grounds.

There was at least one team member in each of the age divisions to win two riding events.

In the senior boys division, which is for ages 14-18, Evan Bottini won two events. He won barrel racing in 19.21 seconds and flag racing in 8.92 seconds.

Also winning in the senior boys division were Tucker Rader, who won pole bending in 36.034 seconds, and Javen Hall, who won goat tying in 11.84.

Brooke Thompson won twice in the senior girls division. She won flag racing in 9.28 and pole bending in 22.742.

The other two senior girls riding events were won by Dray Hall, who won barrel racing in 18.50, and Shyanna Reeves, who won goat tying in 10.23.

Bottini's brother, Graeson, won twice in the junior (ages 10-13) boys division. He won flag racing in 9.28 seconds and pole bending in 24.875.

Also winning in the junior boys division were Tim Provost, who won barrel racing in 21.64, and Maverick Barratt, who won goat tying in 12.98.

Hannah Bender took two riding events in the junior girls. She took barrel racing in 19.09 and flag racing in 9.95.

Also taking junior girls events were Jerni Hall, who won pole bending in 23.051, and Delaney Bond, who won goat tying in 8.87.

In the J1 (ages 6-9) division, Haze Hall and Ole Crouch both won two events.

Hall won barrel racing in 27.15 and goat tying in 25.17, while Crouch won flag racing in 15.52 and pole bending in 33.541.

Trinity Ortiz claimed two wins in the J1girls age group. She won barrel racing in an even 19 seconds, and she also won flag racing in 8.98.

The other two J1 girls winners were Rhya Stoker, who won pole bending in 26.880 and Bristyl Barratt, who won goat tying in 11.65.

Ryata Stoker and Kaycee Ortiz both won twice in the tiny tots (ages 5 and younger) division.

Stoker won barrel racing in 24.05 and goat tail untying in 16.43, while Ortiz won flag racing in 8.97 and pole bending in 35.820.

In the roping events, Shyanna Reeves was the breakaway champion in 2.18 seconds. Jace Hall and Jaydon Warnke won ribbon roping in 32.55 seconds, and Javen Hall and his adult partner won team roping in 12.55 seconds.

