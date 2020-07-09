The La Junta Seniors Golf League hosted its weekly tournament Tuesday at the La Junta Municipal Golf Course.

This week, there were 36 players divided into nine four-person teams. It was a scramble format.

There was the tie for first place as the foursome of Jay Bollacker, Clark Claycomb, Norm Finkner and Marvin Kibler, and the quartet of Rob Tryon, Virgil Lindsay, Mike Bauserman and Janet Golding both recorded a 29.

There was a three-way tie for third place. The team of Ca Sandra Thomas, Carl Anderson, Bob Malden and Don Overmyer, the foursome of Joe McLain, Stan Lindsay, Lindy Bay and Ron Bay, and the quartet of Jim Baird, Max Romero, Tudie O'Neal and Rick Blackford all shot a 31.

There was also a tie for sixth place. The team of Rod Soden, Lyle Lough, Christine Wynne and Bob May, and the team of Larry Herrera, Gary Armitage, Brad Swartz and Scott Peterson both scored a 32.

There was a tie for eighth place to round out the scoring. The foursome of Mackey O'Neal, Paul Roman, Frank McKenzie and Alan Root, and the quartet of Fred Boettcher, Cathy Bollacker, Doug Golding and Jim Bonewell both shot a 34.

An added marker was found on the fourth green and golfers putted to the hole from that marker. Doug Golding made the putt.

Another marker was found near the fifth green and golfers chipped to the hole from that marker. No one made the chip-in.

The La Junta Seniors Golf League meets every Tuesday. There is a meeting at 8:30 a.m. outside the clubhouse and play begins at 9 a.m.

