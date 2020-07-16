A love for sports usually blossoms at an early age.

In the time of the coronavirus pandemic, it might be hard to keep those passions growing with many events canceled or postponed.

For Jack Centner of Pueblo, 10, the time off from sports hasn’t been a period to be bored or sad about athletics being off the air.

Instead, he’s used the time to create and host the podcast "The Paradox of Sports" with the help of his father Matt Centner and a family friend, Kevin Stavely, who is Jack’s co-host.

And thanks to some connections from Matt, Jack has had a noteworthy cast of guests come on to the show which is getting ready to air its 15th episode this week.

"With no baseball or anything else going on, (Jack) needed something to do," Matt Centner said. "I help line up a few guests and we have a few more in the hopper right now."

Matt, who’s worked at 850 KOA in Denver and a former sports director at KLMR in Lamar, the current president of the Southern Colorado Press Club, has helped bring on some notable local media personalities in Altitude TV’s Katy Winge, ROOT Sports Jenny Cavnar and on the show’s most recent episode, ESPN’s Sarah Spain.

Jack has also had the chance to interview current Los Angeles Ram and former CSU-Pueblo football player Morgan Fox, former Denver Broncos star Karl Mecklenburg and current Bronco Dalton Risner.

Other guests include local personalities and a couple wrestling stars such as Colt Cabana and Vickie Guerrero.

During the process, Matt has made sure Jack learns the importance of preparing for interviews and learning how the media/podcast industry operates.

"Even if you are broadcasting on camera or on the radio, you have to be able to write a good story, good opens," Matt said. "That’s something that we really stress."

Originally, Jack anticipated the show to just be an outlet for him and Stavely to talk sports each week, but the coronavirus pandemic quickly changed plans.

That’s when the shift was made to try and line up interviews for the show and turn it into a learning opportunity for Jack.

"At first, (Jack) was kind of nervous about it, but now he’s kind of got accustomed to it and it’s like, ‘OK who are we interviewing next?’" Matt said. "I asked him what he thinks and what he knows about these interviewees."

Matt described how Jack is a straight-A student and is a spelling bee champion at his school, along with his love for sports.

Jack, a soon-to-be sixth grader, also helped Corwin International School win the city championship in the National Academic League to qualify for nationals. Jack also plays baseball for the Pueblo Express and plays basketball and flag football as well.

"He’s just a little bookworm," Matt said.

All of the podcasts can be found by searching Paradox of Sports on YouTube and you can follow the podcast on Twitter and Facebook under the podcast name.

