Thalia Amaro was thrilled.

The Pueblo Central High School senior softball player was this year’s recipient of the Donna Burns Memorial Scholarship, named in honor of the Wildcat softball supporter.

Amaro, who will be playing at Otero Junior College in La Junta this fall, was the third Central player to receive the award.

The $1,000 scholarship goes to a Central softball player each season who has chosen to continue their academic and athletic education in college.

"I was shocked when I was told that I got it (scholarship)," Amaro said. "There were five of us seniors up for it."

Amaro was a member of the Central softball team, the National Honor Society, Spanish Club and HOSA. She was 40th in her class after carrying a 3.5 GPA.

She contributed in many ways to the community.

She was a scorekeeper for the Central wrestling team, volunteered at a variety of youth softball camps, was a Salvation Army bell ringer, collected and donated for families in need and delivered gifts for Posada.

"I am not sure what career I will pursue after college," she said on her application for the scholarship. "Though, I am sure I will pursue a career in nursing. I just don’t know which branch."

Amaro will play softball for the Rattlers and will begin pursuing her nursing degree. She said following her time at Otero she’ll go to a university and continue to pursue her career path.

"I’m really excited," said Amaro, a middle infielder who expects to play either shortstop of second base. "I don’t know what’s going to happen because of COVID-19. But everything is moving forward and I’m excited to be part of it."

