The long-awaited opening day weekend for Major League Baseball held a little extra magic for Pueblo’s baseball-loving Cristelli family, as they were finally able to celebrate with their oldest son, Nico.

Around 50 people – family, friends, and former teammates -- gathered Sunday afternoon at Walter’s Brewery & Taproom to celebrate with the recent East High School graduate as he held a college baseball signing party.

Former coaches stood in front of a table set up for Cristelli to officially sign to play for Webster University in St. Louis and spoke of the leadership and resiliency the young athlete displays.

"The first thing I noticed was the family," East High School head coach Nick Marfitano said. "The family is just amazing, and they have been one of our rocks. But we knew (Cristelli) was going to be special; he’s a great kid."

Emphasizing the leadership Cristelli displayed for his team, Marfitano said, "It’s just him being calm; he uses positive affirmations. He knew if he needed to make a kid laugh or if he needed to be tougher on him – he’s just a really good reader of people."

For Cristelli, who has spent much of his life in the diamond -- thanks to his father who inspired his love for the sport -- this moment held a great deal of weight as it didn’t seem possible just two short years ago.

In the third game of his junior season against Roosevelt High School, Cristelli took a foul ball off his foot.

"I remember it vividly," Cristelli said. "We had taken a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first, and it was around the third or fourth inning. I went down, and honest to God, I’ve done it a few times before – it just felt a little worse."

Cristelli finished the game and went to see an orthopedic specialist. He was cleared and went on with his team to play in Arizona.

"I was hitting in a cage and I felt my foot pop, then I felt a really crazy sensation," Cristelli added. "My dad came and taped my foot and I played again. I did well, especially with the state I was in. But at the end of the day, after our second game, I couldn’t even walk."

During that second game in Arizona, Cristelli had a base hit up the middle and couldn’t walk, let alone run to first base.

A trainer rushed to Cristelli’s aid and believed one of his metatarsals was broken, recommending he go to urgent care.

It was determined that the foul ball Cristelli took to the foot in that game against Roosevelt had caused an unnoticed hairline fracture, which developed into a full break from the strain Cristelli put on it as he continued playing.

Marfitano said it was awful.

"As a coach, you don’t want to be too hard, but you’re also like, ‘Come on walk it off; we want to win the game,’" Marfitano said. "Then we go to AZ and we’re like OK, the travel, the days off, it’ll kind of get better. He played that game and it was just awful, so I finally pull him and I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ Finally, we get him in, and our jaws just dropped."

Cristella missed the remainder of his junior season, but after rehabbing the injury, he was back on the diamond, this time playing fall ball for legendary Cherry Creek High School coach Marc Johnson.

"(Johnson) took me under his wing," Cristelli said. "I was actually referred to him by Donny Talton; he talked to Coach Johnson for me. But Johnson reached out to me in the fall and ended up picking me up. It was an experience I may never relive again. The energy that man puts into baseball, the amount of work, and work ethic he teaches you is just unmatchable."

It was because of his time playing for Johnson that Cristelli peaked interest in various baseball programs throughout the Midwest.

Cristelli went into his senior year highly noticed, and ready to join the teammates he had grown up with for one final season with the Eagles.

But when the coronavirus outbreak took over the U.S., it ended the season before it had begun. Cristelli, like many other student athletes, was devastated.

"I am an optimist and I was very convinced we would get our conference games in and go straight to playoffs," Cristelli said. "I told myself, ‘We’ll be able to play in April and May, this will be over.’ It hurt though; you dream of this your freshman year. That’s the pinnacle season, your senior season. For any athlete, that is the pinnacle season."

Still, Cristelli’s resilient spirit carried him through. With the help of Johnson, Cristelli received an offer from Webster.

"I went into my junior year with zero offers," Cristelli said. "So a lot of what happened with the college activity and scouting all formulated in the fall. I didn’t have an absolute soul watching me before then. So a lot of my credibility on the baseball field to other college coaches is definitely owed to Coach Marc Johnson – he got me signed and he got me where I needed to be."

In about three weeks, Cristelli will leave his hometown to compete at the collegiate level. And he’s excited.

"I’m most excited to play baseball with such a reputable program," Cristelli said. "Part of the reason why I chose Webster is because coach (Bill Kurich) gets the job done. He’s a 14- or 15-time conference champion coach. I trust him and his awesome coaching staff to fuel my work ethic and my passion for baseball, and in return I will give them 100%."

Cristelli has high aspirations that extend beyond the diamond.

Going into his freshman year, Cristelli already has accumulated 24 college credits from taking classes at Colorado State University-Pueblo. While playing the game he loves, he will be working toward a degree in business with an emphasis in entertainment marketing.

"As a college athlete, I want to make an impact in my community," Cristelli said. "But I want to build on the foundation of who I am now. The bigger piece to that is college. You take care of your business, you get your degree, you do whatever you need to do to be successful. But it is also a place where you can be the most fun version of yourself. I want to maintain both natures of that."

When breaking down what it is exactly that keeps him motivated despite all obstacles, Cristelli said he has had great support.

"My family is the foundation of who I am and why I’m doing what I am," Cristelli noted. "My family and my closest friends, they all fueled my abilities, fueled my passions. I owe that piece of who I am to them."

Cristelli’s mother, Stacy, holding back tears, echoed the sentiment, noting the cornerstone of her son’s experience were the parents and teammates who ultimately became family.

"All of our friends – we are the baseball family," Stacy Cristelli said. From little league to travel ball, to high school and now beyond -- we have all been on a team and we have all become family."

Chieftain reporter Alexis Smith can be reached by email at asmith@chieftain.com or on Twitter @smith_alexisr27.