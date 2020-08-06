After no high school baseball season and a summer league nearly fully cut, Pueblo players will have a shot to play the game during the fall.

The Pueblo Baseball Mill, an organization started by former Pueblo South High School standout Cory Voss, is putting together a fall program to help put Southern Colorado players in front of college scouts and some of the country’s best talent.

Tryouts for the program are scheduled for Aug. 19 and 20 at the Runyon Sports Complex with a season that includes 32 games at showcase events in Colorado and surrounding states.

"This is something Pueblo has needed for a long time," Voss said. "We haven’t had a really good fall travel program to get these kids exposed to college coaches to play at the next level."

Voss cites how he had to travel to Denver for fall ball before he was eventually drafted by the Colorado Rockies in 2014. Voss was drafted a second time by the Washington Nationals in 2016.

Having played college baseball himself and seeing recent Pueblo baseball players signing to go to the next level, Voss believes fall ball is vital toward reaching the collegiate level.

"I was a college baseball player and I got my scholarship opportunities from playing in the fall," Voss said. "If you want to get recruited and you want to get looked at, it’s by playing fall baseball."

Fall baseball is vital to Voss as he notes college baseball coaches are busy in their own season during the spring and then many take time off in the summer.

And the schedule that Voss has lined for the Pueblo Baseball Mill season is one he believes will put his local players up against some of the top talent in the country.

Stops will include 18-and-under team events in Denver; Casper, Wyoming; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Tucson, Arizona; and Peoria, Arizona, as well as a potential games being played in Pueblo.

"I strategically put us in tournaments where I want to see the best players in the country, I want these Pueblo kids exposed to other kids that are committed to playing college baseball," Voss said. "The competition is going to be extremely high, kids throwing 90 every weekend hopefully."

Being the proud Pueblo kid that he is, Voss believes there is plenty of hidden talent hiding in the Steel City and the goal now is to pull the cover off of it.

"There are players playing at Runyon on every high school team that could play college baseball," Voss said. "I just want to make sure those kids get the opportunity they deserve."

Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic continues and most likely will throughout the fall.

Keeping players safe will be the first priority for Voss as he plans on taking temperatures every day and driving to out of town events instead of flying.

Voss also said the Runyon Sports Complex will be the home for the team throughout the fall and believes the complex has done a good job of keeping players and fans safe.

Players on the Pueblo Baseball Mill fall team will have the chance to workout twice a week at the new PBR Sports Performance Center in Pueblo.

Anyone looking to tryout for the team can contact Voss by email at pueblobaseballmill@gmail.com or contact by phone at 719-671-5630.

Tryouts cost $20 and will be held Aug. 19 and 20 at 4 p.m. each day at the Runyon Sports Complex.

Chieftain sports reporter Austin White can be reached by email at awhite@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/ajw_sports. Help support local journalism with a subscription to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow.