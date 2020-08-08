The La Junta Tribune-Democrat will re-visit some memorable sports moments from the past.

Today, we visit March 1963 as the La Junta Tigers won their second state boys basketball championship.

*****

From the La Junta Tribune-Democrat archives

Sam Landrum's hard-busting La Junta Tiger basketball team made it look easy Saturday (March 16) night as it captured the AA state championship with a no-sweat 56-52 victory over the Salida Spartans. It was La Junta's first state championship in basketball since 1949 and from the opening game Thursday (March 14) to the finals Saturday the Tigers had things going their way.

A combination of tight defense and well-divided sharp-shooting made the difference in every game. In the title game Saturday La Junta forced the Spartans to do most of their shooting from outside and the Spartans for three quarters could barely buy a basket.

La Junta's decidedly delirious delegation of fans figured up until the final period that the championship game was going to be as easy as the semifinal when the Tigers waltzed past Cheyenne Mountain 68-36.

The tide turned a bit Saturday, though, as Salida put on a full-court press and the Tigers momentarily lost both of their shooting eyes and their poise. The whopping 11-17-point lead held by the Tigers during the third quarter was slowly whittled away. The Spartans rolled up 20 points in that final period while La Junta picked up only 11.

With four minutes left, the Spartans had pulled within striking distance, trailed by just six points. Friday (March 15) night they had trailed by eight with about the same time to go and had managed to wind up with a tie. They went on in their Friday game to set a new state tournament record by outlasting Thornton in a fantastic five overtimes to win their way into the finals.

Saturday the Spartans great comeback just didn't jell. When Salida got up to where it was a ball game again, the Tigers settled down, played effective ball control and in the late minutes matched Salida basket for basket as the full-court press repeatedly left Tigers open and alone under the basket.

Picking La Junta tournament stars is as difficult as picking the best dancer out of the Rockette line. In other words, it wasn't any one of two individuals that did it, just great team effort.

The Denver Post tagged big post man Lloyd Smith, big forward Don Sarton and diminutive Santos Lopez as All-State selections. La Junta fans won't argue with that but likely feel that Ron Masterson Jim McDaniel, Glenn Carson and Eddie Martin should have been honored, too.

Scoring in the tournament was fairly evenly divided, but sharp-shooting Santos Lopez was the most consistent and wound up with the highest average among the Tigers. Santos scored a total of 42 points, a flat 14 per game. Lopez and McDaniel were standouts on defense, stole so many passes they could have been arrested for larceny. Smith, Sarton, Masterson, Carson and Martin, pretty much on that order, led the rebounding efforts and were responsible for making under the basket are no man's land for opponents.

Hard as the Tigers hustled during the game they still had plenty of steam left...enough to grab up coach Landrum for an on-shoulders sashay around the arena. It was a wonderful and exciting victory, but no surprise. Fans who watches all of teams in action had the Tigers tagged early as the team to beat. They were that.

*****

Tribune-Democrat reporter Ken Hamrick can be reached by email at khamrick@ljtdmail.com. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the La Junta Tribune-Democrat at lajuntatribunedemocrat.com/subscribenow.