Half-kidding, Colorado State University Pueblo Director of Athletics Paul Plinske remarked: "As administrators we’ve never worked so hard in reinventing sports and rewriting sports event management 101."

That’s an understatement.

Plinske was referring to the events over the past five months that have kept him and his staff on the edge.

First came the coronavirus pandemic that wiped out the winter postseason and the entire spring sports season.

Then came the decision to move ahead with fall sports, although the powers that be were forced to delay practice schedules and moved games back into mid-September.

Then came the decision to play a conference-only schedule and finally Thursday’s announcement that the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference is moving fall sports (other than cross-country) into the spring.

Whew!

And it’s not over.

Plinske and his coaches have had to go back to the drawing board scheduling and re-scheduling and re-scheduling games.

It’s been a wild ride trying to get college sports back off the ground after they were grounded in mid-March.

The situation is so fluid (and still is) that college presidents and administrators can’t predict what is going to transpire from one day to the next.

While trying to get back onto the fields and courts remain an issue, the one common issue is trying to protect student-athletes to the point that they are safe when they return to campus, practice and play.

There’s the rub.

The main problem is this: trying to find an economical way to test student-athletes for COVID-19, find enough staff to conduct the tests and have protocols in place for the testing.

Add to that protocols and procedures schools must deal with if a player, coach, trainer or member of the athletic staff gets infected with COVID-19. That creates another nightmare.

CSU Pueblo and the RMAC are trying to do things right. Their bottom line is to protect their student-athletes by providing a safe environment that will enable them to get the full experience of competing in college athletics. The health and safety of the student-athlete comes first.

Testing is one way to do that. But without the proper equipment, staff and money, achieving that goal is an issue.

Some how, some way, those at the top at CSU Pueblo will find a way.

I’m in their corner.

