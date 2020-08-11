The La Junta High School boys golf team opened the season with a second-place finish at its home tournament Friday at the La Junta Municipal Golf Course.

The tournament was played under Stableford scoring rules. The scoring for each shot was seven points for a double eagle, five for an eagle, three for a birdie, one for a par, zero for a bogey and minus-three for a double bogey or worse.

The Tigers had a final score of minus 10, which was nine strokes behind tourney champion Lamar with a minus 1. Leading La Junta was Nate Paolucci, who was sixth with eight points. He was followed by his brother, Justin, who was eight with zero points. Rounding out the scoring for the Tigers were Cooper Jones, who tied for 24th with minus 18, and Donovan Roman, who tied for 28th with minus 23.

Rye was third with minus 11, followed by Pueblo East with minus 22, Pueblo County with minus 23, and Monte Vista with minus 27.

Fowler was seventh with minus 48 points. The Grizzlies were led by Blake Buchner, who tied for ninth place with minus 1 points. Also scoring for Fowler were Liam Griffy, who was 24th with minus 18, Braxton Bates, who was 33rd with minus 29, and Aaron Hildreth, who was 38th with minus 35.

Cheyenne Wells was eighth with minus 60 and Eads was ninth with minus 87.

Rounding out the team scoring was Rocky Ford, which was 10th with minus 87 points. Josh Johnson led the Meloneers as he was 14th with minus 6 points. Jacob Effird tied for 39th with minus 39, Jasha Smith was 41st with minus 42, and Israel Maestas was 42nd with minus 51.

La Junta had two extra golfers in Jonathan Gauna, who had minus 28, and Wilson Martinez, who scored minus 35.

Rocky also had two extras in Ayden Sisneros, who scored minus 42, and Brock Egley, who scored minus 51.

Fowler will host its tournament on Thursday at Cottonwood Links. Rocky Ford will also be at the tournament as well as a JV team from La Junta.

La Junta's next varsity tournament is Friday at Alamosa.

LA JUNTA INVITATIONAL

La Junta Municipal Golf Course

Par 72

Team Scores

Lamar -1, La Junta -10, Rye -11, Pueblo East -22, Pueblo County -23, Monte Vista -27, Fowler -48, Cheyenne Wells -60, Eads -71, Rocky Ford -87, Primero NS, Swallows NS.

Individual Scores

Lance Peters (P); 31

Evan Smith (PE); 21

Jimmy Clark (Lamar); 16

Keaton Murphy (S); 15

Chance Donlon (Rye); 12

Nate Paolucci (LJ); 8

Tyler McTaggart (Lamar); 4

Justin Paolucci (LJ); 0

Baine Roy (Rye); -1

Blake Buchner (F); -1

Garett Hayden (MV); -2

Niko Cozzetto (PC); -3

Adam Romero; (PE); -4

Josh Johnson (RF); -6

Roy Higinbotham (PC); -7

Colton Mellott (MV); -8

Colby Roberts (S); -12

Peyton Miller (PC); -13

Zane Rankin (Lamar); -13

Blake Gilmore (CW); -16

Brandon Lening (E); -16

Brock Ziegler (CW); -17

Caleb Riggenbagh (MV); -17

Cooper Jones (LJ); -18

Liam Griffy (F); -18

Ashton Flint (Lamar); -21

Marcus Anglin (Rye); -22

Donovan Roman (LJ); -23

Joe Haase (E); -23

Carson Noe (CW); -27

Caden Neal (PC); -28

Daniel Clark (MV); -28

Braxton Bates (F); -29

Conner Anglin (Rye); -30

Perry Chadwick (CW); -32

Ross Brown (E); -32

Brentley Lening (E); -33

Aaron Hildreth (F); -35

Brendon Bernal (PE); -39

Jacob Effird (RF); -39

Jasha Smith (RF); -42

Israel Maestas (RF); -51

EXTRAS

Anthony Alfonso (PE); -10

Aaron Chairez (Lamar); -11

Anthony Hutcheson (Rye); -23

Kody Riser (CW); -25

Johnathan Gauna (LJ); -28

Trevor Thomas (PC); -33

Wilson Martinez (LJ); -35

Brandon Tidwell (Lamar); -39

Ayden Sisneros (RF); -42

Brock Egley (RF); -51

