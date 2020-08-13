Contributed

The Arkansas Valley Fair will host its running races on Aug. 22 at Rocky Ford High School's Melon Field

This year, there will be a 10K, a 5K and a two-mile race. All races will start and finish on the Melon Field track.

The 10K and 5K races start at 7 a.m. and the two-mile race begins at 7:30 a.m.

The starting line for all races will spread out on the north end of the football field running south to the end of the track. It will loop around Melon Field to the north exit, run across the school parking lot to Babcock Park for the two-mile, and the 5K and 10K will exit out of the parking lot, run east on Washington to the canal and turn right.

The two-mile race will cross Washington to Babcock Park and run around the ball fields to the footbridge and turn right on the canal to Washington. Runners will turn right on Washington and head west to the school parking lot entrance, reverse run around Melon Field to track and finish by red bleachers,

The 5K race is the same as the two-mile, except runners will cross Washington on the canal, run to play park, run around the park, return back on the canal to Washington, back to the school.

The 10K race will run around Melon Field, exit to parking lot to Washington, run east on Washington to the Catlin Canal, run southeast on the canal running northeast across Washington, continue on canal past Road EE5 to turn around. Run back to Washington, turn right and run back to the school.

Because of COVID-19, there will be no entry fee and no t-shirts to reduce the amount of contact. Donations will be accepted for the cross country team.

The 10K and 5K race registration is at 6:30 a.m. and the two-mile race registration is at 7 a.m. To help prevent people from gathering around the registration tables, runners are urged to pre-register online. Runners can register at ron.shepherd@rockyford.k12.co.us. Runners need to send their name, age and which race in which they will be running.

Once the registration is received, Shepherd will fill out the bibs and have it ready on race day to pick up. Runners can still register on race day.

Watermelons will be given to the winners in each race along with a gold medal. Medals will also be given to the second- and third-place finishers.

Runners are required to practice proper health guidelines such as keeping face mask on until the start of their race. Practice distancing and wash hands. Restrooms will be open at the school.