The La Junta Seniors Golf League hosted its weekly tournament Tuesday at the La Junta Municipal Golf Course.

This week there were 34 golfers divided into eight teams.

Joe McClain, Don Overmyer, Matt Perea, Jim Bonewell and Mary Lou Day won the tournament with a 30.

There was a three-way tie for second place. The team of Clark Claycomb, Ca Sandra Thomas, Norm Finkner and Max Romero, the team of Ron Bay, Gary Armitage, Mark Johnston and Cathy Bollacker, and the team of Brad Swartz, Jim Baird, Alan Root and Scott Peterson all recorded a 31.

There was also a three-way tie for fifth place. The team of Fred Boettcher, Lyle Lough, Stan Lindsay and Claudia Conley, the team of Carl Anderson, Mack O'Neal, Paul Roman and Shannon Tashiro, and the team of Sudi Stokes, Rod Soden, Virgil Lindsay and Marvin Kibler all scored a 33.

Rounding out the scoring were Jay Bollacker, Caroline Kibler, Bob May, Rick Blackford and Mike Stokes with at 35.

None of the golfers made the putt from the marker on the eighth hole nor the chip of out the sand on the fifth hole.

The league meets every Tuesday. Registration is at 8:30 a.m. and golf begins at 9 a.m.

Tribune-Democrat reporter Ken Hamrick can be reached by email at khamrick@ljtdmail.com. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the La Junta Tribune-Democrat at lajuntatribunedemocrat.com/subscribenow.