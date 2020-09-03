The Fowler High School boys golf team competed in two tournaments last week. Both were in Pueblo County.

PUEBLO CENTENNIAL INVITATIONAL

On Aug. 26, the Grizzlies played at the Pueblo Centennial Invitational at Walking Stick Golf Course. They finished in 15th place with a team score of 444.

Blake Buchner led the Grizzlies as he tied for 41st with a 101. Liam Griffy tied for 50th with a 106, Braxton Bates was 57th with a 109 and Gabriel Proctor tied for 68th with a 128.

Cheyenne Mountain won the tournament with 297, followed by Pueblo West with 341 and La Junta with 362.

Two Cheyenne Mountain golfers, Kale Parthen and Brad Helton, tied for medalist honors. Parthen won a scorecard playoffs.

Team scores

Cheyenne Mountain 297, Pueblo West 341, La Junta 362, Pueblo County 372, Salida 374, Lamar 380, Pueblo Centennial 388, Pueblo South 393, Pueblo Central 397, Rye 401, Widefield 402, Canon City r25, Manitou Springs 438, Alamosa 439, Fowler 444, Rocky Ford 478.

PUEBLO COUNTY INVITATIONAL

On Aug. 28, the Grizzlies participated in the Pueblo County Invitational at Hollydot Golf Course. Fowler tied for ninth place with 399.

Buchner again led the Grizzlies as he was 24th with a 91. Griffy tied for 29th with a 95, Harrison Proctor tied for 42nd with a 103 and Bates was 50th with a 110.

Pueblo West won the team championship with 301. Canon City was second with 362 and La Junta and Monte Vista tied for third with 364.

Pueblo West's Noah Wagner was the individual champion with a 72.

Team scores

Pueblo West 301, Canon City 362, La Junta 364, Monte Vista 364, Pueblo County 367, Pueblo Centennial 368, Air Academy 384, Alamosa 396, Fowler 399, Rye 399.

THIS WEEK

Fowler's next action will be at the Swallows Charter Academy Invitational today.

Tribune-Democrat reporter Ken Hamrick can be reached by email at khamrick@ljtdmail.com.