Following a second half surge in their inaugural season, Pueblo Bulls hockey felt like they had a chance at winning a league title as they entered the season.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic took that momentum away from every team as the Western States Hockey League canceled its postseason.

Fast forward to today, the Bulls held their first official practice of the season and despite being in a new league, the U.S. Premier Hockey League, the goal remains the same of winning when it matters most.

"We ended the year with pretty high expectations going into the playoffs," Bulls assistant coach and general manager David Nelson said. "We have a good group of guys coming back that understand our system, understand our mentality every day at practice and the expectation that needs to be here to accomplish our goals this year of winning a national championship."

Winning a national title in the USPHL means being the best of the 62-team Premier League, the second highest conference the league hosts behind the National Collegiate Development Conference (NCDC).

The Bulls will be in the Mountain division along with the Ogden Mustangs, Provo Riverblades, Utah Outliers, and natural in-state rivals, Northern Colorado Eagles.

Pueblo will open its season at 7 p.m. on Sept. 25 against those rival Eagles at the Pueblo Ice Arena.

"I think it’ll be good for the entire team to realize because (Northern Colorado) is a good team," Bulls returner Kaleb Lone said. "I think playing them in the first series will show (our team) what we’re facing this season."

The Bulls will take on the 2020-2021 season without their leading scorer from last season in Ondrej Blaha, who committed to play for Midland University back in July.

Now, the rest of the Bulls squad will have to replace the 45 goals and 58 assists Blaha accounted for in the inaugural season.

"Losing Ondrej is a big loss and I was fortunate enough to play with him pretty much all of last year," Lone said. "Fortunately for us, we have a strong offensive group coming into the season already. I think we’ve got a strong three or four guys that will be able to take the place of Ondrej."

As for fans in the stands, Nelson said the team is still working with state and local officials on what will be allowed come Sept. 25 when the puck drops on the 2020-2021 season.

What’s not up in the air is the Bulls' chance at new showcases in hockey hotbeds and gaining an affiliate in the NCDC.

The South Shores Kings will be the Bulls affiliation to the NCDC and have 16 NHL alumni to their name, as well as getting over 100 players to collegiate hockey.

BREAKING NEWS! The Pueblo Bulls are excited to announce we will be affiliating with the South Shore Kings of the NCDC for the upcoming season! @SSK_Hockey @USPHL pic.twitter.com/Xt8OLGuov9

— Pueblo Bulls Hockey (@Pueblobulls) August 31, 2020

As for showcases, the Bulls will be in Boston in mid-November followed by one in Chicago in mid-December to hopefully achieve the ultimate goal of the Bulls program, which is to get players to collegiate hockey or even professional leagues overseas.

"When you have an opportunity to come into a new league, you do your research as far as opportunities for our players and that was the biggest seller for us," Nelson said. "We get to attend two showcases this year, get to travel, a little bit more of a professional environment.

"At the end of the day, that puts these guys in front of college scouts, which is the most important thing to have, the ability for them to move on to the next level."

Returner Zech Wills, who graduated from high school last year and played for the Pueblo County co-op team as well as the Bulls, will be one of a few local players on the Bulls squad.

Getting the chance to suit up again in a new league and put on the city name once more is something he won’t take lightly, and he echoes his GM’s sentiments about making noise in the playoffs.

"(The new league) brings a bunch of different challenges we haven’t really faced yet, we’re going to be playing a lot of different teams and a lot of teams we have played too," Wills said. "We’re just looking to work real hard to get back to where we were and start rolling over some teams hopefully, looking to win a championship."

Chieftain sports reporter Austin White can be reached by email at awhite@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/ajw_sports. Help support local journalism with a subscription to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow.