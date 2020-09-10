Tuesday's cold rainy weather had an affect on sports events that were scheduled for that day.

The La Junta High School softball team's home game against Wiley was postponed. It has tentatively been rescheduled for Monday beginning at 4 p.m. with the varsity contest followed by the JV game. That is contingent upon the availability of umpires.

The Rocky Ford softball team's home game with Limon has also been postponed. It has been rescheduled for Sept. 22 at Limon. That date was originally scheduled for a single game, but now will be a doubleheader.

The Lamar boys golf tournament has been postponed until Sept. 29 at Speading Antlers Golf Course. Fowler, Rocky Ford and a La Junta JV team were scheduled to play in that tournament.

The La Junta Seniors Golf League tournament was canceled. The next tournament will be this coming Tuesday with registration at 8:30 a.m. and play beginning at 9 a.m.

