For athletic directors Zach Odell at Pueblo West High School and John Ward at Centennial, this past week has been another for the books.

When Colorado Gov. Jared Polis spoke on Tuesday, saying he would support the return of football this fall (although we’re already three weeks into what would be the normal football season), everyone got excited.

We thought, hey, football is back.

Then, on Wednesday, the Colorado High School Activities Association released a statement saying its Board of Directors voted unanimously NOT to play football in the fall but stay the course and keep their calendar for spring football intact.

The roller coaster ride has continued.

The emotional impact, especially for people like Odell and Ward who are in charge of athletic departments, has been taxing. Players, coaches and parents have been taken for a ride as well.

CHSAA gave it a go. They listened to what people had to say but couldn’t pull the trigger. In the end, it didn’t make sense to try to go forward with a fall season, they said. Science trumps wants and needs where a pandemic is concerned. And like it or not, we’re all left having to accept the decision.

"When you hear what the governor said you think there’s a pretty good chance to go play football," Odell said. "I went to my football coach, started getting the staff together and people organized. We wanted to make sure we had everything in order."

Then, CHSAA spoke.

"It’s disappointing but I understand with the statement CHSAA put out that when people are organizing their lives for spring football, it’s hard to change," Odell said.

Ward reacted in similar fashion.

He contacted his football coach (Jeff Wilkinson) and put him on notice that practice could be starting in a couple weeks and games will be played starting in early October. Ward was thankful that CHSAA stood by its original decision to keep football in the spring.

"It was going to be too fast of a turnaround so I was happy we didn’t have to go through that," Ward said. "I felt uncomfortable knowing that we’d have to communicate with all our players, get all their physicals done and do it without having the kids in school."

Centennial is using online learning instead of in-person.

Odell said the six-member South-Central League, which includes five Pueblo high schools and Canon City, took a vote as to whether or not to play football in the fall. The vote was 4-3 in favor.

That, Odell said, fell in line with what the state’s research revealed. While most schools want to play football in the fall, there is enough push back to take notice.

The bottom line: the state didn’t want to tear down what everyone has planned for the spring including massive changes to schedules and start all over. And do it quickly. It just wasn’t feasible.

In this case, CHSAA made the right call. Even though the announcement created more disappointment , the decision was the correct one.

Protests from around the state from players, students and parents rose up on Friday. Your voices are heard. CHSAA and the governor’s office have kept the lines of communication open.

There’s still a chance fall football will be played as both sides are exchanging information that could lead to both football and volleyball being played.

But for now, there are too many obstacles to overcome. Staying on the same page and going forward is the right thing to do.

Besides, we have enough confusion in our lives already and more stress and drama isn’t what we need at this time.

Like Odell said on Wednesday: "I’m looking outside and our baseball field has three inches of snow on it. 2020 continues to get stranger."

Chieftain interim sports editor Jeff Letofsky can be reached by email at jletofsky@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/JeffLetofsky. Help support local journalism with a subscription to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow.