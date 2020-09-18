Deciding the top boys tennis player in Pueblo wasn’t an easy task. Nor a quick one either.

Pueblo Central High School’s Christian Guzman and Pueblo Centennial’s Zander Pacheco fought their way to the No. 1 singles final at the Class 4A Region 7 tournament held at Pueblo City Park on Thursday and Friday.

Pacheco won the first set 6-4, but gave up a comeback to Guzman in the second set who won it via tiebreaker 7-6 (2).

After nearly three and a half hours, @ormanarmysports Christian Guzman is the Region 7 No. 1 singles champ. He was down 5-1 in the third set and rallied to force a tiebreaker and won it 7-5 #copreps pic.twitter.com/2y6jp1OklS

In the final set, Pacheco held a 5-1 set lead and had a 40-0 game lead with the set at 5-4, but Guzman continued to prevail with his back against the wall and eventually forced a deciding tiebreaker.

Pacheco came back to tie things at four a piece and eventually take a 5-4 lead, but Guzman won the final three points to win the match and take home the title of best player in Pueblo.

"Do not quit and that I can always come back," Guzman said on what he told himself while trailing. "Just focus on what you’re doing wrong and change it. I was trying to hit everything hard."

While Guzman’s comeback was impressive, it wasn’t quite enough for the Wildcats to comeback and win the team regional title, which Pueblo West held on to with 43 points compared to Pueblo Central’s 41.

The Cyclones saw regional titles at No. 3 singles in Tommy Cruz, No. 2 doubles in Nate Kleven/Travis Persons and No. 4 doubles Christian Kruger/Will Dammann.

Pueblo West coach Nathan Mutz knew last season was more of a rebuilding year, so to see the hard work of two years pay off for a regional title was exciting to see.

"It feels tremendous and it feels so good, I’m so happy for our kids," Mutz said. "I’m so proud of our six seniors, this one is for them."

Pueblo West will send players to state in five of the seven available spots as will Pueblo Central, who took home a second regional title at No. 1 doubles from Ben Brooks and Christian Nazario.

Coming into the finals, the Cyclones and Wildcats had three head-to-head finals matches, which Pueblo West got the best of with a 6-0, 6-0 win from Cruz at No. 3 singles and a 6-2, 6-1 win from Kleven/Persons at No. 2 doubles. Brooks and Nazario won the matchup for Central at No. 1 doubles.

Pueblo Centennial didn’t finish far behind in third with 30 points as a team as the Bulldogs will send players to state in three of the seven spots and goes home with two regional titles.

No. 2 singles player Trevor Niccoli pulled off multiple upsets to win the regional title, finishing with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 win over the Wildcats’ Jordan Rittgers.

No. 3 doubles duo Ethan Gallegos and Strummer Baum also upset a Pueblo West duo with a 6-3, 6-4 victory on Friday.

"What a hell of a battle there at No. 1 singles, you can’t get any closer than that," Centennial coach Brad Gerler said. "I’ve been preaching to these kids all year, ‘Attitude and effort.’ That’s what you saw out there (Friday).

"It wasn’t always the prettiest match, but Trevor and Strummer and Ethan and Zander, I can’t complain at all about the effort."

Due to COVID-19 modifications, no playbacks were played, so anyone playing in the regional finals already secured the two state spots up for grabs.

All seven finals at regionals featured players from Pueblo on both sides of the net, including Pueblo County’s lone state qualifier in No. 4 doubles duo Ian Gowen and Jonathan Gonzales.

The Class 4A state championships will begin at 9 a.m. next Friday, Sept. 25, at Pueblo City Park with semifinals and finals taking place Saturday, Sept. 26.

Head to CHSAAnow.com to read up on all COVID-19 modifications for the state boys tennis tournament.

FINALS RESULTS

No. 1 singles

Christian Guzman, CW, def. Zander Pacheco, CB, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5)

No. 2 singles

Trevor Niccoli, CB, def. Jordan Rittgers, CW, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3

No. 3 singles

Tommy Cruz, PW, def. Luke Johnson, CW, 6-0, 6-0

No. 1 doubles

Ben Brooks/Christian Nazario, CW, def. Alec Cruz/Guy Cruz, PW, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2

No. 2 doubles

Nate Kleven/Travis Persons, PW, def. Sergio Sandoval/Kadyn Betts, CW, 6-2, 6-1

No. 3 doubles

Strummer Baum/Ethan Gallegos, CB, def. Isaiah Larson/Joey Cruz, PW, 6-3, 6-4

No. 4 doubles

Christian Kruger/Will Dammann, PW, def. Ian Gowen/Jonathan Gonzales, PC, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5

