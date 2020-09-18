After a two-week hiatus, the La Junta Seniors Golf League resumed its weekly tournament Tuesday at the La Junta Municipal Golf Course.

This week, there were 32 players and they were divided into eight four-person teams. It was a scramble format with a string.

The team of Rob Tryon, Ron Bay, Doug Golding and Jim Bonewell won the tournament with a 24.

Larry Herrera, Gary Armitage, Max Romero and Virgil Lindsay were second with a 25.

There was a three-way tie for third place. The team of Fred Boettcher, Norm Finkner, Marvin Kibler and Mark Johnston, the team of Jim Baird, Stan Lindsay, Carl Anderson and Janet Golding, and the team of Rod Soden, CaSandra Thomas, Bob Malden and Alan Root all recorded a 26.

There was a tie for sixth place. The foursome of Jay Bollacker, Rick Blackford, Lyle Lough and Brad Swartz, and the quartet of Clark Claycomb, Don Overmyer, Christine Wynne and Paul Roman both shot a 28.

Cathy Bollacker, Rick Thomas, Bob May and Mack O'Neal rounded out the scoring with a 29.

There was an added marker on the seventh green and nobody made the putt. There was also a marker on the ninth hole and nobody made the chip.

The league is open to seniors 50 and older. It plays every Tuesday with registration at 8:30 a.m. and golf begins at 9 a.m.

Tribune-Democrat reporter Ken Hamrick can be reached by email at khamrick@ljtdmail.com. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the La Junta Tribune-Democrat at lajuntatribunedemocrat.com/subscribenow.