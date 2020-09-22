The Colorado High School Activities Association announced its format for the fall and spring football seasons on Thursday.

Schools can choose to play in either Season A or Season C. Schools may not compete in both seasons.

As of Sunday, the local schools that have declared to play in Season A include La Junta, Branson/Kim, Cheraw, Crowley County, Fowler, Manzanola, McClave, Rocky Ford and Swink. Las Animas has declared to play in Season C.

Other schools in the area that have declared for Season A are Lamar, Holly, Springfield, Wiley, Granada, Eads, Cheyenne Wells, and Kit Carson.

The season structure will be the same in both seasons and there will be a champion in each season.

Teams will play a six-plus-one season, meaning that all teams will play a six-game regular season. Teams that miss the playoffs can schedule a seventh game against another non-qualifier in Week 1 or Week 2 of the postseason. Teams that make the playoffs will play at least seven games.

Teams must play four of the six regular-season games in order to be eligible for the state playoffs.

Playoffs will be an eight-team bracket, which is set and seeded by the CHSAA Seeding Index. Playing a role in the postseason seeding include RPI, MaxPreps, CHSAANow coaches poll and Packard ratings.

If possible, leagues will be kept intact if 50 percent of a league remains playing in a given season. However, leagues may need to be redrawn as needed to allow for six games.

All schools in both seasons will have a schedule built by the CHSAA office because of the short amount of time prior to the start of the season.

Season A football schools will start practice on Thursday and the first games are on Oct. 8. The first round of the playoffs is on Nov. 21, the semifinals are on Nov. 28 and the championship games are on Dec. 5.

For Season C, the start of practice is Feb. 25 and the first games are on March 11. The playoffs begin April 24, the semifinals are on May 1 and the championships are on May 8.

Tribune-Democrat reporter Ken Hamrick can be reached by email at khamrick@ljtdmail.com.