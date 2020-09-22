The Colorado High School Activities Association released schedules for the high school football season Tuesday afternoon.

Last week, the CHSAA board of directors, following newly approved variances given from Gov. Jared Polis, allowed football to return to the fall and gave individual schools the option of playing in Season A (fall) or Season C (spring).

With the release of the schedules, the CHSAA announced 218 teams opted to play in the fall, making up 78.99 percent of CHSAA-sanctioned football programs.

The season begins with practice on Sept. 24 and the first competition can be held on Oct. 8.

Due to the short turnaround, the CHSAA took care of making schedules for teams instead of athletic directors across the state scrambling to reschedule games.

All six South-Central League teams opted to play for the fall in Pueblo Central, Pueblo Centennial, Pueblo East, Pueblo South, Pueblo County and Canon City.

However, Durango was added to the S-CL crew due to schools in the Demons’ originally planned league opting for the spring. Durango was in the S-CL the last two years.

As for Pueblo West, all of their Southern League opponents opted for fall and no other schools were added.

Rye in Class 1A opted for the fall, along with normal Tri-Peaks League opponents Colorado Springs Christian and Florence. Rocky Ford, Peyton and Trinidad were added to the league as well.

2020 marked the return to a league for Dolores Huerta Prep after starting its time in 8-man football as an independent.

The Scorpions league will consist of only five teams, including Pikes Peak Christian, Simla, Swink and Calhan.

Teams at all seven levels will play a six-game regular season schedule with the playoffs taking eight teams in each classification based on the CHSAA Seeding Index, which uses MaxPreps, Packard, RPI and coaches poll rankings. League winners do not automatically qualify.

If a team fails to make the postseason, they will have the option of scheduling a seventh game against an opponent who also missed the playoffs in either week one or two of the playoff portion of the schedule.

As for rivalry games, the Bell Game between Pueblo Central and Pueblo Centennial is scheduled for the second week of the season while the Cannon Game between Pueblo East and Pueblo South is slated for week four.

Due to other District 60 games scheduled at home in weeks two and four, the times and dates for the Bell and Cannon Game are still to be announced.

The Pigskin Game between Pueblo West and Pueblo County will not be played this year as both have non-league games against opponents in the same classification.

Pueblo West and all S-CL teams will play five league games plus one non-league, with the exception of Pueblo South who will play six league games.

D60 athletic director Rick Macias told the Chieftain that the Pueblo County health department is allowing 175 spectators for games. Macias will meet the health officials again on Thursday.

Here is a look at the schedule for all eight local teams:

PUEBLO CENTRAL

Week 1: at Pueblo CountyWeek 2: vs. Pueblo CentennialWeek 3: at Pueblo EastWeek 4: vs. Canon CityWeek 5: vs. Lewis-PalmerWeek 6: at Pueblo South

PUEBLO CENTENNIAL

Week 1: vs. Canon CityWeek 2: at Pueblo CentralWeek 3: vs. Pueblo SouthWeek 4: at DurangoWeek 5: vs. Pueblo CountyWeek 6: at Holy Family

PUEBLO COUNTY

Week 1: vs. Pueblo CentralWeek 2: at Pueblo SouthWeek 3: vs. DurangoWeek 4: at LutheranWeek 5: at Pueblo CentennialWeek 6: vs. Pueblo East

PUEBLO EAST

Week 1: vs. Riverdale RidgeWeek 2: at Canon CityWeek 3: vs. Pueblo CentralWeek 4: at Pueblo SouthWeek 5: vs. DurangoWeek 6: at Pueblo County

PUEBLO SOUTH

Week 1: at DurangoWeek 2: vs. Pueblo CountyWeek 3: at Pueblo CentennialWeek 4: vs. Pueblo EastWeek 5: at Canon CityWeek 6: vs. Pueblo Central

PUEBLO WEST

Week 1: at Cheyenne MountainWeek 2: vs. Air AcademyWeek 3: at Mesa RidgeWeek 4: vs. Fountain-Fort CarsonWeek 5: at Vista RidgeWeek 6: vs. Rampart

RYE

Week 1: at PaoniaWeek 2: vs. PeytonWeek 3: vs. Colorado Springs ChristianWeek 4: at FlorenceWeek 5: vs. TrinidadWeek 6: at Rocky Ford

DOLORES HUERTA PREP

Week 1: at South ParkWeek 2: vs. ElbertWeek 3: vs. SwinkWeek 4: at Pikes Peak ChristianWeek 5: vs. CalhanWeek 6: at Simla

