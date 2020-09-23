The Otero Junior College rodeo team participated in two events earlier this month to open the fall portion of the 2020-21 season.

On Sept. 11-13, the Rattlers and Lady Rattlers competed at the Chadron State (Neb.) College Rodeo.

The rodeo took place at the Dawes County Fairgrounds arena in Chadron.

The men's team finished in eighth place with 60 points. Josh Parker was the only Rattler to place in an event as he took fourth in bareback riding. He had two successful rides totaling 143 points.

The OJC women did not place.

The University of Wyoming won both the men's and women's team championships. The Cowboys scored 865 points in men's events, easily outdistancing second place Gillette (Wyo.) College with 475. Casper (Wyo.) College was third with 450, followed by Chadron State with 421 2/3, Sheridan (Wyo.) College with 410, Laramie County (Wyo.) Community College with 273 1/2, Lamar Community College with 110, Otero with 60 and Central Wyoming College with 25.

The Cowgirls won the women's rodeo with 255 points. Chadron State was second with 225, Gillette was third with 200, Laramie County was fourth with 50 and Casper was fifth with 15.

OJC then competed at the Laramie County Rodeo last weekend at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Park in Cheyenne, Wyo.

The Rattlers were 10th in the men's team scoring with 15 points. Parker again was entered in bareback riding but did not receive a score. However, he was able to account for OJC's only scoring.

Casper won the rodeo with 850, followed by Wyoming with 690, Gillette with 630, Chadron State with 310, Sheridan with 220, Laramie County with 190, Lamar with 150, Central Wyoming with 50, Colorado State University with 20 and Otero with 15.

In the women's rodeo, Wyoming was first with 475, followed by Colorado State 180, Eastern Wyoming College with 70, Northeastern Junior College with 40, Sheridan with 35, Laramie County with 30 and Chadron State with 20.

The next Central Rocky Mountain Region rodeo will be this weekend at the Central Wyoming Rodeo in Riverton, Wyo.

Tribune-Democrat reporter Ken Hamrick can be reached by email at khamrick@ljtdmail.com. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the La Junta Tribune-Democrat at lajuntatribunedemocrat.com/subscribenow.