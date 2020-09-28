It looked as though its was going to be a pitchers duel on Saturday as the third-ranked Rocky Ford High School softball team hosted Wiley at Babcock Park.

But the offenses got going late in the game but the Lady Meloneers defeated the Lady Panthers 5-4.

"Both teams third time through the batting order, they started figuring out what the pitchers have," said Rocky coach J.C. Carrica. "They get a little more aggressive and confident at the plate and both teams did that."

Wiley took the early lead with a run in the top of the first inning. Grace White led off the game with a double and she advanced to third on a wild pitch. Macy Rowan's groundout allowed White to score.

The next three innings were scoreless before the Lady Meloneers scored four times in the bottom of the fifth. Niquole Knapp led off by reaching on an error, and Sidney Larrew singled to give Rocky runners at the corners. The Lady Meloneers then executed the double steal with Knapp scoring to tie the score at 1-1.

Alisha Jaramillo singled home Larrew to put the Lady Meloneers in front at 2-1. Abby McElroy capped off the inning with a two-run home run for a 4-1 Rocky advantage.

Wiley responded by scoring twice in the top of the sixth. Ellee Page was safe on an error and Anna Beckett walked. Maggie Chase then doubled home Kennedy Vallejos, who was pinch-running for Page, and Beckett to close the deficit to 4-3.

Lexi Fernandez hit a solo homer in the bottom of the sixth to give Rocky a two-run lead at 5-3.

The Lady Panthers attempted a comeback in the top of the seventh. Bethany Summers led off with a single and Ajah Moreno reached on an error. Rowan then singled to drive home Summers to bring Wiley within 5-4.

Rachel Kopasz put both runners into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt. However, McElroy struck out Page to end the game.

McElroy again went the distance and earned the win. She allowed four runs and six hits and she had 10 strikeouts and three walks.

The Lady Meloneers had seven hits and they were led by Jaramillo, who went 2-3 with one RBI, Larrew, who went 2-4. McElroy led in RBIs with two.

LADY MELONEERS SWEEP FLORENCE ON THURSDAY

Rocky Ford hosted a doubleheader with Florence on Thursday and the Lady Meloneers came out on top of both games.

Rocky won the first game 13-0 and it took the nightcap 11-1.

Those games also took place at Babcock Park.

In the first game, the Lady Meloneers scored four runs in the first, five in the third and four in the fourth. The game ended after four innings on the 12-run rule.

McElroy went the distance as the Lady Meloneers' pitcher and she allowed no runs and only one hit. She struck out five and walked one.

Rocky collected 12 hits and it was led by Jaramillo, who went 3-3 with one RBI, McElroy, who went 2-3 with a double and four RBIs, and Baylie Krueger, who went 2-3.

In the second game, Rocky Ford took the early lead with five runs in the first. The Lady Huskies scored their only run in the top of the second, but the Lady Meloneers scored one in the third and five more in the fifth to end the game on the 10-run rule.

Fernandez was the Lady Meloneers' pitcher in the second game and she threw a no-hitter. She had five strikeouts and one walk.

Rocky scattered 11 hits and it was led by Karley Milberger, who went 2-3, Larrew, who went 2-3 and Krueger, who went 2-4. Leila Chavez led in RBIs with two.

ROCKY TRAVELS TO ALAMOSA TUESDAY

Rocky Ford (13-1, 6-0 Tri-Peaks League) will be on the road Tuesday as the Lady Meloneers will play Alamosa in a non-league game. First pitch is at 4 p.m. It will wrap up the regular season on Saturday as it will travel to La Junta. This will be for the Tri-Peaks League championship.

"The big game is Saturday at La Junta for league," Carrica said. "It all goes down to the last game again."

ROCKY FORD 13, FLORENCE 0

Florence 000 0 — 0 1 3

Rocky Ford 405 4 — 13 12 1

Florence battery unavailable. McElroy (W) and Jaramillo.

ROCKY FORD 11, FLORENCE 1

Florence 010 00 — 1 0 4

Rocky Ford 501 05 — 11 11 6

Florence battery unavailable. Fernandez (W) and Woodyard.

ROCKY FORD 5, WILEY 4

Wiley 100 002 1 — 4 6 4

Rocky Ford 000 041 x — 5 7 2

Summers (L) and Beckett. McElroy (W) and Jaramillo. HR — RF: McElroy (5th inn., 1 on, 1 out), Fernandez (6th inn., 0 on, 0 out).

