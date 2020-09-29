The 120th meeting between Pueblo Central and Pueblo Centennial High School football is officially back on for the fall, slated for Oct. 16.

However, the blue and red won’t only be competing on the gridiron that day.

The two rivals will dust off their golf clubs to start the day instead for the inaugural Bell Game Golf Tournament at 9 a.m. hosted at the Pueblo Country Club.

"I think it would be exciting to get all the old alumni back together and have them reminisce about their old Bell Games and have a little bit of competition going on too," Centennial football coach Jeff Wilkerson said. "Just really celebrate the tradition of the game."

The tournament will pit 36 players on the Central side against 36 from the Centennial side with a trophy being given to the school with the lowest scores.

Nine teams of four will compete for each side with the entry fee being $600 per team. The entry also comes with lunch, a hat and t-shirt to celebrate the event and the oldest football rivalry west of the Mississippi.

The money from the event will go toward both schools football programs.

"I’m just excited to keep branching out and meeting more and more Bulldogs alumni," Wilkerson said about the event.

Wilkerson has worked with Central coach Kris Cotterman to help with some of the planning and start something that they both hope turns into another annual tradition that goes alongside the big game.

"It’s exciting to start a new tradition, do something that we’d like to do every year the Friday morning of the Bell Game," Cotterman said. "It could be a lot of fun, get alumni back and play in a pretty competitive golf tournament."

Anyone interested in signing up for the golf tournament should contact either Cotterman or Wilkerson, depending on which side of the rivalry you fall on.

Central folks can email Cotterman at kriscotterman@gmail.com while Centennial interests should contact Wilkerson at jeffrey.wilkerson@pueblocityschools.us.

Spots are first come first serve until each side reaches their 36 player maximum and anyone looking to join should send t-shirt sizes as well in their email.

"It sounds like it’s just going to be a great deal for years to come," Wilkerson said.

