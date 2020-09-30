The Colorado State High School Rodeo Association completed the fall portion of the 2020-21 season at the Latigo Trails Rodeo last Saturday and Sunday in Elbert.

Four high school cowboys from southeastern Colorado competed at this rodeo.

In the first rodeo on Saturday, Sage Bader of Kim and his partner Colton Zimmerman of Wellington won the team roping competition. They made their run in 7.080 seconds.

Bader also participated in tie-down roping but recorded a no-time.

Waitley Sharon of Ordway also competed in team roping along with Maci York of Wellington and they placed fourth in 9.110 seconds.

Sharon was also in tie-down roping and he took ninth place in 21.330 seconds.

Joe Autry of Branson and Colby Runner of Wellington took fifth in team roping in 9.200.

Autry was also in tie-down roping but did not record a time.

Evan Bottini of La Junta was fourth in tie-down roping in 16.390 seconds. He and Makaylee Fischer of Eagle were ninth in team roping in 11.240 seconds.

Bottini was also in steer wrestling but did not record a time.

Former Crowley County resident Crowley McCuistion, now with a Yoder address, participated in bull riding but did not score.

In the second rodeo at Latigo Trails on Sunday, Bader was sixth in tie-down roping in 17.010 seconds. However, he and Zimmerman did not have a time in team roping.

Bottini and Fischer were eighth in team roping in 18.700 seconds. He did not receive a time in either steer wrestling or tie-down roping.

Sharon and Autry dod not record a time in either team roping or tie-down roping.

JUNIOR HIGH RESULTS

The junior high school took place concurrently with the high school rodeo with two participants from southeastern Colorado competing.

Traven Sharon of Ordway won two events in the first rodeo on Saturday. As an individual, he won goat tying in 9.010 seconds. Also he and Hogan Kelley of Golden won team roping in 17.130.

Sharon also placed second in boys breakaway roping in 4.470 and seventh in ribbon roping along with Josey McClain of Kiowa in 20.190.

Sharon also competed in saddle steer riding but did not score.

Aspen Autry of Branson also competed in five events. She took fifth in pole bending in 24.95, sixth in girls breakaway roping in 16.920, and 17th in barrel racing in 20.072.

Autry did not record a time in girls goat tying and she and Coltyr Goss of Merino had a no-time in ribbon roping.

In the second rodeo no Sunday, Sharon again won two events. He claimed victory in boys goat tying in 8.910 and in saddle bronc riding with 58 points. He and McClain were third in ribbon roping in 18.880.

Sharon received no times in either boys breakaway roping or team roping.

Autry and Goss were fifth in ribbon roping in 21.300. She also placed 12th in pole bending in 27.307 and 16th in barrel racing in 16.797.

Autry did not receive times in girls breakaway roping and girls goat tying.

NEXT RODEO IN MARCH

The 2020-21 season will resume with the spring portion of the schedule in March.

Tribune-Democrat reporter Ken Hamrick can be reached by email at khamrick@ljtdmail.com.