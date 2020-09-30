The Otero Junior College golf teams finished the fall portion of the 2020-21 season as it participated at the Northeastern Junior College Tournament last Friday at Sterling.

The OJC men's team finished in fifth place with a score of 397. Chazz Vigil led the Rattlers as he tied for 20th with an 81. David King tied for 30th with an 87, Christian Marsh was 42nd with a 107 and Jamal Adams placed 43rd with a 122.

Eastern Wyoming College won the men's tournament with 290, followed by McCook (Neb.) Community College with 309, Northeaster, Lamar and Central Wyoming College all with 329 and OJC with 397.

Eastern Wyoming's Eric Stevens was the men's medalist with a one-under-par 70.

The Lady Ratters were third in the women's tournament with 427. They were led by Shelisa Derr, who took fourth place with a 92. Sarah DeCarlo was sixth with a 98, Lexington Summers was 12th with a 111, Anna Wakefield was 14th with a 126 and Ashley Martin was 15th with a 149.

Central Wyoming won the women's tournament with 356, followed by Northeastern with 406 and Otero with 427.

Central Wyoming's Kyra Sodenburgh was the women's medalist with an 82.

OJC TOURNAMENT CANCELED

The Otero Junior College golf tournament, which was scheduled for Friday, has been canceled.

The cancellation was because of COVID-19 precautions.

The tournament will not rescheduled. The next action for OJC will be in the spring of 2021.

Tribune-Democrat reporter Ken Hamrick can be reached by email at khamrick@ljtdmail.com.