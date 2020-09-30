Hayden Polk is an intellectual football player. He plays the game with physicality, toughness and smarts.

But he also understands the big picture, knowing that experience is immeasurable.

With only six seniors and three juniors on the roster, the Thunderbolts enter the shortened 2020 season with inexperience. Polk knows he must get the underclassmen ready, and quickly.

"We lost seven seniors," said Polk, a senior. "It’s going to be a big focus on the younger kids, we have a lot of underclassmen. I’m just trying to teach the younger kids. I’m just trying to get them ready for when it’s their time to shine."

In other words, Polk has become a leader. He said he began morphing into a leadership role as a junior.

"I kind of had to last year even though I wasn’t one of the seniors," he said. " I feel like I was up there with them. I had to step up into that role.

"I pick out a few (freshmen) that I think that can definitely be a leader. Even though they are freshmen and they are nervous or scared, they can learn to step up and be leaders even at their age."

Polk is a two-way starter for Rye, starting at fullback on offense and linebacker on defense.

He led the team in rushing last season with 420 yards on 88 carries for a 4.8-yard average per carry. He scored four touchdowns and also had three receptions for 48 yards.

Polk also threw 31 times, completing 12 for 164 yards. He threw two touchdowns and two interceptions.

On defense, he made 45 tackles, six for loss.

Asked what side of the ball he enjoys most, Polk said: "Depends on the game really. I enjoy offense, I enjoy having the ball. I also enjoy defense, I like hitting kids. But I do like touching the ball."

Polk believes the T-bolts can make some noise this season.

Rye has a difficult schedule in the Tri-Peaks League with three games against 2019 playoff teams -- Colorado Springs Christian, Florence and Rocky Ford. It opens the season with a nonleague game Oct. 9 at Paonia, a perennial playoff contender.

"I think this team is going to go places this year," Polk said. "Especially with this offense, I think we can do more than we did last year.

"Even though we lost personnel and players we had, I think with what we’re doing this year we can go just as far if not farther than we did last year."

Saying high school players are resilient, Polk said his team was ready to play football from the get-go, waiting for the Colorado High School Activities Association to give the thumbs-up to play.

"We’ve just been out here working in the summer," Polk said. "We were getting prepared no matter when it was going to be. No one was shocked or mad. We were ready whenever it was going to be."

Polk has an eye on getting to the next level.

"I would like to go for education and if I can walk on or get some offers, I’d take it," he said. "Football has always been a good thing in my life. If it ends here, it ends here and I want to go out, play hard and win some games."

Chieftain interim sports editor Jeff Letofsky can be reached by email at jletofsky@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/JeffLetofsky. Help support local journalism with a subscription to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow.