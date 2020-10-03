If winning in football truly starts up front, then Pueblo Centennial High School already has a few steps on the competition.

For 2020, the Bulldogs return most of their linemen on both sides of the ball, including two-time All-South-Central League selection senior offensive lineman Josh Thatcher.

Pair the O-line up with a stable of running backs and a quarterback in senior Tony Cardona that’s likely to air it out more and Pueblo Centennial could have something cooking.

"Our O-line and D-line are going to be 10 times better than they were last year," Cardona said. "Last year, we lacked the experience, but this year we’re getting all of our guys with experience. There isn’t one guy on the line who doesn’t have experience."

In 2019, the Bulldogs took a step back record wise after going 1-9 in 2017, improving to 5-5 in 2018, but falling to 3-7 last year (Sand Creek defeated the Bulldogs in week one last year but later forfeited the game according to both teams’ page on MaxPreps.com).

Despite the regression and an eventful offseason due to COVID-19, coach Jeff Wilkerson has been pleased with what he’s seen so far at practice since it officially began on Sept. 24.

"Practice has been great, these kids have been pent up not doing anything," Wilkerson said. "They were excited to come out and play some football and they’re ready to learn. They’ve been doing a great job."

The Bulldogs will have plenty of time to learn on bus rides as they might have the most miles traveled this season with road games in Durango and at Holy Family in Broomfield.

But behind that experienced line, Cardona and Wilkerson believe the offense might be able to go for some long trips on the gridiron to match.

Cardona enters with experience himself after sharing time at QB with Devin Blue last season.

"Devin showed me quite a lot, he was helpful because he knew what he was doing and helped me become the quarterback," Cardona said. "I’m excited because we have a young receiver group and it’ll be new and it’ll be good."

No matter how far they go, Wilkerson is ready to see his offense get to work this season.

"It’s a little bit different receiving corp, a lot of fast, quick guys," Wilkerson said. "We’re going to spread the ball around a lot more."

