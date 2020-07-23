Pueblo home invasion, shots-fired incident investigated

Karen Vigil

An overnight incident that apparently began as a home invasion and evolved into a shooting is under investigation by the Pueblo Police Department.

Two males reported that three males entered their Bessemer residence and began assaulting them, according Watch IV Capt. Tom Rummel.

One of the Box Elder Street residents retrieved a handgun and opened fire, hitting one of the assailants, said Rummel in an overnight Twitter post.

Rummel’s tweet continued, “One male was dropped off at the hospital by a car that then left the area. The male is being treated for gunshot wounds.

“Crimes Against Persons and CSI investigators have responded. The investigation is ongoing.”

More details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story; more details will be reported as they are released.

