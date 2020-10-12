SUBSCRIBE NOW
Blacksmith Shop to host Grand Opening

Contributed by Kathleen Tomlin

The John W. Rawlings Heritage Center and Museum is proud to announce their first event in several months. From 2 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 24, Bell Park will be popping with activity.

Park Wood will demonstrate the newly finished Blacksmith Shop; Bent’s Old Fort is sponsoring Joe Frausto, Mexican Worker and Teacher, for an Adobe Show; the Art Guild is having a sale booth; North Gageby School will be open with school marms teaching; and a firepit will be brewing for smores and more.

Drawings will be held at the top of each hour beginning at 3 p.m. through 7 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and kids 12 and under are free. Old fashioned costumes are optional, but fun. Call the Museum at 456-6066 if you have any questions.