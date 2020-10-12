Blacksmith Shop to host Grand Opening

Contributed by Kathleen Tomlin

The John W. Rawlings Heritage Center and Museum is proud to announce their first event in several months. From 2 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 24, Bell Park will be popping with activity.

Park Wood will demonstrate the newly finished Blacksmith Shop; Bent’s Old Fort is sponsoring Joe Frausto, Mexican Worker and Teacher, for an Adobe Show; the Art Guild is having a sale booth; North Gageby School will be open with school marms teaching; and a firepit will be brewing for smores and more.

Drawings will be held at the top of each hour beginning at 3 p.m. through 7 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and kids 12 and under are free. Old fashioned costumes are optional, but fun. Call the Museum at 456-6066 if you have any questions.