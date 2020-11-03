More than 7,000 Otero ballots returned by Saturday

Voter turnout was high in many parts of the country in the run-up to Election Day Tuesday, and Otero County is no exception. With a little more than 12,000 registered voters in Otero County, more than 7,000 ballots had already been returned to the Otero County Clerk and Recorder's Office by Saturday.

"We've sent out about 12,000 (ballots), a little over 12,000 registered voters," Otero County Clerk Lynn Scott said at the Monday Board of County Commissioners meeting. "... As of Saturday 1:30 p.m., we had returned 7,133 (ballots)."

Voter registration data available at the Colorado Secretary of State's Office indicates that as of Sunday, Otero County had 11,826 registered voters with an active registration status. The same data showed that there were less than 100 registered voters with an inactive registration status in each of the 17 Otero County precincts.

Scott told commissioners that the clerk's office has received nearly 2,000 or more calls from residents inquiring about how to pick up or return ballots. She also said the county has seen a surge in first-time voter registrations and renewals of inactive registrations.

Commissioner Jim Baldwin remarked that he enjoyed his experience while voting electronically in one of the machine polls at the clerk's office. He said he voted using the machine this election to see what it was like.

"They're cool. The touchscreen? I thought it was really neat," said Baldwin.

Scott said they are user friendly and that people who have voted in person have told the clerks afterward that they enjoyed using them. She said more people have voted in person locally than she thinks have ever before.

"These ones are so much better, I really do like these (voting machines)," said Scott. "We've had a lot more than we've ever had. Everyone who has, has come back and told us they really enjoyed it. They are easy to read and use and are very straight forward."