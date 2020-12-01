Postseason football honors given out for Colorado's Southeastern League

David High

Bent County Democrat

The Mile-High Prep Report 6-Man League football awards for the 2020 season were posted this past week.

In the Southeast League, quarterback Dominic Coleman from Granada High School was honored with the Player of the League award. Coleman finished with 1,137 yards passing and 25 touchdowns, 518 yards rushing and nine touchdowns, 37 tackles and three interceptions.

Coach of the League honors went to Traegon Marquez of Granada High School.

The Surprise Team of the League was Cheraw High School.

Junior quarterback Daniel Escareno and sophomore running back Dalton Carroll of Manzanola High School garnered All-League Offensive Team awards. On the defensive side of the ball, Manaznola had three players earn All-League Defensive Team honors: senior Blake Williams, senior JJ Horn and sophomore Ezra Leiweke.

The Bobcats' Hunter Morrison and Drake Bauer were Honorable Mention Team selections for the 2020 season.

All Southeast League Awards

Southeast League Offensive Team

QB Dominic Coleman, Jr., Granada High School; QB Cade Phillips, So., Cheraw High School; QB Brody Doherty, Jr., Branson/Kim; RB Peyton Cranson, So., Branson/Kim; RB John Hainer, So., Granada High School; RB Braeden Harris, So., Cheraw High School; WR Trey Pearce, Sr., Cheraw High School; WR Ivan Yanez, Jr., Granada High School.

Southeast League Defensive Team:

Bailey Hernandez, So., Granada High School; Lupe Martinez, Fr., Granada High School; Jon Rink, Sr., Granada High School; Luis Cano, So., Granada High School; Jacob Groves, Sr., Cheraw High School; Jace Joose, Jr., Cheraw High School; Tatum White, Jr., Cheraw High School; Justin Wright, Jr., Walsh High School; Leyton Jones, Fr., Walsh High School; Kevin Rodriquez, Sr., Walsh High School; Cade Smith, So., Branson/Kim; Bridger Keeler, So., Branson/Kim; Brock Doherty, Fr., Branson/Kim; Joe Autry, So., Branson/Kim.

Honorable Mention Offense & Defense

Alan Ayala, Fr., Granada; Oryan Hainer, So., Granada; Jonus Guevara, Fr., Granada; Marcus Reece, So., Cheraw; Tucker Rader, Jr., Cheraw; Wade Goodrich, So., Cheraw; Axton Bishop, Fr., Walsh; Saul Carrillo, Sr., Walsh; Mick Howard, Fr., Walsh; Josh Bell, Sr., Branson/Kim.

Special Teams Player of the League

Ivan Yanez, Jr,. Granada High School