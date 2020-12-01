David High: Seeking rational conversation? Don't ask guys about sports

David High

Bent County Democrat

Today, the question we’re going to try to answer is: How come guys are so involved in sports teams?

I’m a sports fan myself, so this is a tough one. Going nuts over a sport and sports team is, let’s face it, silly. I’m not talking about simply rooting for a team. I’m talking about the relationship that guys develop, a commitment to a sports team that guys take way more seriously than, say, their wedding vows.

At his wedding a guy might say "...In sickness and health until death do us part," but somewhere in the dark recesses of his mind he knows there's the chance that something could come up to make him change his mind. But the bond he has with his sports team is forever.

Most people would agree that you would have to have some very twisted values as a guy to be more committed to a group of pro athletes than to your own wife. But you should hold onto your challenge flag for a second and look at the greater picture from the guy’s point of view. His wife — no matter how loving and loyal — will never make the playoffs. Not even if she hires a personal trainer, bulks up and works out during the offseason.

My point is that guys can get overly involved with a team, which may cause them to experience extreme behavior and emotional vulnerability that most women cannot imagine. Take for instance the man in Buffalo, New York, a Bills fan, who spent nine hours and who knows how much money getting a large tattoo of O.J. Simpson on his thigh.

When asked the obvious about the O.J. murder trial question, the newly-tattooed fan quickly leapt to Simpson's defense and said, “O.J. was found not guilty of that murder thing, but that's a story for another day.” As for his feelings on Simpson, the man said he liked him in Naked Gun.” Added the Buffalo fan: “It's not my business what he did, the courts can take care of that.”

Now clearly this man is not only delusional, but this is a perfect example of how guys can go off the emotional deep end over sports.

Just tune into any sports talk show and you’ll hear guys who rarely hug their own children in public come close to tears over things that happened to their team years ago. If you want to see raw emotion, walk up to a male Bronco fan and say, “How about that play by Rahim Moore in the playoffs against the Ravens in 2013?" (The Denver Post: Broncos made plenty of mistakes in Saturday's 38-35 playoff loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but Rahim Moore appears willing to shoulder the blame. The Broncos safety was lost in coverage on Joe Flacco's 70-yard scoring strike to Jacoby Jones with just 31 seconds left in regulation).

Go ahead. Ask him. It’ll be fun.

I think it’s time however, that guys get some perspective in their lives. First thing after the Super Bowl I’m going to start paying attention to things that should really matter in my life, like my work and my dogs — Manning and Elway.