Veterans honored in Las Animas

Contributed By Kathleen Tomlin

VFW Auxiliary and Post #2411 would like to thank the community for all the help

they provided in honoring our veterans in this great community! Many volunteers hung over 150 flags on our proud two-mile Las Animas corridor for the Las Animas Avenue of Flags at 7 a.m. in the cold weather. At 10 a.m., the community, schools, nursing home, and many others were treated to a fantastic Patriotic Veterans Day parade. We especially thank the Sheriff’s Department, Fire Department and the Ambulance Crew for joining our celebration.

Doug and Missy Ricken led the vehicles with their 1951 Dodge flatbed truck with many American flags and all the Service flags on board. The kids at the high school painted two sheets of plywood with, “Thank you Veterans!” A variety of cars and trucks joined the parade with flag waving and flags displayed, including DAV and VFW Commander Jess Garcia. The parade wound through 6 th street downtown by the elementary schools, then out on Highway 50 past Miller Auto, then back to town to the middle and high schools and the nursing home. The parade ended at the VFW Post #2411 where veterans received gift packets of large print bibles, cards from the school kids thanking them for their service, poppies, Frieda Alvarez gifts of pens and calendars, and patriotic wrist bands from Hospice. We were impressed with all the school kids that made fantastic thank you letters and cards for the veterans – they were beautiful! At 4 p.m. dedicated volunteers showed up to take down and respectfully retire the American flags for our next event.

Veterans may contact Pat Gonzales, our Chaplain, if you want a large print bible at 468-8516. Thanks again to all who helped! God bless our Veterans and God Bless America!