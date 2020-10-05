Pueblo West sophomore shows steady improvement on the softball field

More than anything, Ilyssa Calderon cares.

The Pueblo West High School sophomore is the team’s starting second base player for the school’s softball team, and whether it’s about her teammates or winning she puts her all into the game.

“I care ... a lot,” she said. “On the field, I care a lot and when it comes to the girls I care even more.”

Calderon played on varsity somewhat as a freshman, mostly pinch running in spots. This year, she started at both second and at shortstop.

She hit .378 with nine runs batted in, 11 runs scored and two doubles.

Her improvement, she said, has come from last season’s experience.

“I think, thanks to the seniors last year, they taught me many things,” she said. “I learned not to get down on myself mentally and I learned how to play in the infield.”

Calderon was a volleyball player until sixth grade.

Her parents introduced her to softball and she changed her mind about volleyball.

“It was kind of natural to me,” she said.

She played competitive softball throughout middle school on a traveling team.

There, she quickly developed quick hands and utilized her speed to catch up to girls who had played since they were younger.

“I was kind of used to the speed (of the game) before high school because I did competitive softball all through eighth grade year and it was pretty competitive because it was gold,” she said. “So, I kind of got used to it. I got my hands quicker.”

Those quick hands have come in handy at the plate and in the middle infield.

Caldero, along with senior Tori Cordova, have commanded short and second this season, rarely allowing errors or infield singles.

“I have quick hands, I think that’s the biggest thing,” Caleron said. “I work on that quite a bit by throwing a tennis ball against a wall.”

This year’s team improved on its 2019 season, finishing 12-4 overall and 6-4 in South-Central League play.

The team gelled, Calderon said, largely thanks to an improved camaraderie and improved communication.

Much of those improvements have come from the team’s close-knit bond.

“The girls are like sisters to me,” she said.” They’re family and we hang out all the time. We go out to dinner and we’re very close outside of softball.”

Calderon said that she and her teammates remain positive on the field.

No one blames each other. Everyone lifts each other up. And, everyone enjoys the game win or lose.

“You don’t have a choice on who is on your own high school team, so you just have to bring girls together,” she said. “And this season there’s been a huge change for us. We all work well together on and off the field. We have good communication and we pick each other up, which is really important.”

Calderon enjoyed her time on varsity as a sophomore.

She’ll use what she’s learned in her second year at the high school level to continue growing as a junior and senior.

“I think it’s going to help with my mentality, because picking up the girls is very important when it comes to softball,” she said. “The second you get inside your head and have an error, it’s a mess. So this year we really picked each other up and that’s helped us.”

Calderon will look to keep that same positive attitude the next two years.

She’ll continue working on her mental game.

“My traveling ball coach told me that softball is a six-inch game, which is the distance from your ear to your other ear,” she said. “That’s all mentality. If you have the talent on the softball field, you’re good but mentality is key.”

