Weir wins LA/BC Men's Golf title

Christopher Weir claimed top honors in the Men's Golf Championship which took place Sept. 26 at the Las Animas/Bent County Golf Course.

Weir fired a net score of 71 to edge out second-place finisher Austin Carter. Allen Magana followed closely for third place with Joe Thomeczek placing fourth.

Weir is a two-time champion having previously won the tournament in 2008.

Gathering skins during the competition were Weir, Carter, Bill Deatherage, Bob Stwalley, Rick Uyemura and Damien Baca. Weir and Baca also claimed hole prizes.

The tournament completed s very successful 2020 season for the Thursday Night Men's Golf League with the new season resuming in April 2021.