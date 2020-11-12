La Junta Seniors Golf League concluded season on Nov. 3

The La Junta Seniors Golf League concluded its season on Nov. 3 at the La Junta Municipal Golf Course.

This week, there were 29 players and they were divided into seven teams.

Jay Bollacker, Bob May, Norm Finkner and Mike Stokes won the tournament with a 28.

There was a four-way tie for second place. The team of Matt Perea, Rick Blackford, Caroline Kibler, Cathy Bollacker and Alan Root, the foursome of Jim Baird, Clark Claycomb, Brad Swartz and Max Romero, the quartet of Rob Tryon, Mike Bauserman, Lyle Lough and Bob Malden, and the team of Carl Anderson, Mack O'Neal, Paul Roman and Don Overmyer all shot a 30.

The team of Larry Herrera, Marvin Kibler, Ron Bay and Sudi Stokes was sixth with a 31, and the team of Fred Boettcher, Stan Lindsay, Mark Johnston and Bill Jackson was seventh with a 33.

There was no chip this week. On the second and fifth greens, each golfer putted to the two no-flag holes. Perea was the only golfer to make the putt.