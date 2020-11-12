Two memorial benches placed at LA/BC Golf Course

BC Democrat Online

Contributed

Two memorial benches were installed at the Las Animas/Bent County Golf Course this past summer.

One of the benches, memorializing Ken and Virginia Kester, was placed behind the number one tee box. Ken and Virginia were members of the original founding group which was responsible for the initial construction of the course. Ken served as president of the LA/BC Golf Board for a number of years and was very involved in fund-raisers for the course until his passing in 2018. Virginia was active in the "women's group" and helped with mixers (women/men local monthly tournaments) until her passing in 1995.

The second memorial bench was placed near the number seven tee box in memory of John Horber. John was also a member of the original founding group and donated countless hours towards the success of the golf course. John served tirelessly as president of the LA/BC Golf Board and assumed the role of secretary/treasurer of the Golf Board until his passing in 2018. The bench memorializing John is engraved with the Lion's Club International emblem as well as the Order of the Golden Rule (a prestigious funeral director's organization) emblem.

Small memorial gardens are also located near each of the benches.